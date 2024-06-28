FREE outdoor symphony returns to Vancouver's Sunset Beach next week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Music lovers and beachgoers are in for a treat. The popular Symphony at Sunset is back on Saturday, July 6, and it’s free to enjoy!

The annual outdoor concert is organized by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the City of Vancouver’s Park Board and is expected to draw a massive crowd when it begins at 8 pm.

Program lineup ranges from scores from celebrated movies, including Star Trek, Hook, and E.T. There will also be classics from Godfather, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Superman.

The event grounds will be open all day, but be sure to get there early, as thousands are expected to attend.

Symphony at Sunset begins with an orchestral arrangement of the Coast Salish Anthem gifted to the VSO by the grandson of the late Chief Dan George.

Highlights from this year’s concert will include Maurice Jarre’s “Lawrence of Arabia Overture,” Saint-Saëns’ “Samson and Delila: Danse Bacchanale,” and Dvořák’s “Slavonic Dances.”

“The power of music brings our community together, and nothing compares to listening to the extraordinary Vancouver Symphony Orchestra with 20,000 other people as the sun sets on the ocean,” said VSO Music Director Otto Tausk in a release.

The performance area at Sunset Beach will be open all day for picnic-goers, with the Sunset Beach concession stand and several food trucks serving up tasty eats.

Space for the concert will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis, and attendees are reminded to bring low chairs to reduce any chance of obstructing the view of other audience members.

When: July 6, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Sunset Beach Park on Beach Avenue between Bute Street and Thurlow

Cost: Free!