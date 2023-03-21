Over 40 fun and fantastic things to do around Vancouver this spring

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Spring is in full swing, and the new season is blooming with a bunch of fun and fantastic events in Vancouver.
From the Cherry Blossom Festival to Italian Day, Vancouver Canadians and more, here are 44 events you need to check out around the city.
Things to do this spring
Italian Day 2023
What: Let your tastebuds start tingling! Vancouver’s annual celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community will return this spring with a full-size festival.
Thousands of Vancouverites will take over Commercial Drive as it transforms into a 14-block car-free zone. There will be plenty of merchants, food vendors, and entertainment to discover throughout the day-long event.
When: June 11, 2023
Time: 12 to 9 pm
Where: Commercial Drive (Venables Street to Grandview Highway), Vancouver
Cost: Free
Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.
What: Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., presented by NEON and Paquin Entertainment Group, invites guests of ages to get up close and personal with costumes and props from some of the latest and greatest releases from Marvel Studios, including Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s armour, Black Widow’s uniform, and more.
Start as a new recruit and explore the history, science, engineering, genetics, and profiles of your favourite Avengers.
When: Now until May 28, 2023
Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Saturday)
Where: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Tickets: Prices start at $29 for adults and $23 for children (plus ticketing fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups. VIP packages are also available, and infants under three years old are free. Purchase online
TEDxWhistler 2023
What: TEDxWhistler returns this spring with an exciting in-person lineup that includes the country’s first female prime minister.
The Right Honourable Kim Campbell, the 19th prime minister of Canada, will be part of the independently run non-profit TED event happening on Sunday, May 27, at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre (SLCC).
She and other inspiring speakers will be presenting world-changing ideas on this year’s theme of Purpose.
When: May 7, 2023
Time: 9 am to 5 pm
Where: Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre – 4584 Blackcomb Way, Whistler or virtual livestream
Cost: Starting at $125 for general admission and $50 for livestream. VIP experience is also available. Purchase online
Jurassic World Live Tour: Vancouver
What: Expect to see Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty T. rex taking centre stage during the Canadian premiere event. Jurassic World Live features over 24 film-accurate, life-sized, animatronic, and performer-operated dinosaurs, with each dinosaur built with the latest technology and Hollywood studio quality.
These dinosaurs are accompanied by real Gyrospheres, digital projection, special effects, and a continuous stream of impressive stunts.
When: May 19 to 21 and May 26 to 28, 2023
Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 11 am and 3 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Preshow experience starts one hour earlier.
Where: Pacific Coliseum — 100 Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting December 20 at 10 am
Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
What: Calling all Mariachi fans! The biggest name in the music genre is returning to Vancouver this spring, and it’ll have you dancing all night long.
Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán was founded 126 years ago and is known as the most influential Mariachi Band in music history. Their music has been featured in more than 200 films, and at times, members have even shared the Mexican cinema screen.
When: May 28, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Nature’s Ninjas: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom
What: Nature’s Ninjas: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom is an all-new Vancouver Aquarium interactive exhibit. Guests will get up close with unique animals and learn all about their crafty self-defences through hands-on displays and engaging talks.
Highlights include the spiky four-toed hedgehog, the armoured three-banded armadillo, and the colour-changing chameleons. You can even meet a two-toed sloth.
When: Open daily until September 4, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver
Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $37.95-$49.95. Child, Student, and Senior tickets, and memberships are available. Purchase tickets online
Party for the Planet 2023
What: The City of Surrey is set to host the 12th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 29.
Happening one week after Earth Day, this year’s event will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.
When: April 29, 2023
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free
North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market
What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2023. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks.
The Shipyards Night Market will also be honouring Ingrid Doerr, the founder of the beloved event, this year.
When: Every Friday from May 12 to September 15, 2023
Time: 3 to 10 pm
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free
South Asian Family Festival 2023
What: The inaugural South Asian Family Festival (SAF Festival) is happening at the PNE Fairgrounds with live entertainment, exciting rides, and more.
The festival will include a marketplace with vendors from both Canada and India, a fashion show featuring top Indian and Bollywood designers, a car and truck show and shine, plus many other features and attractions.
When: June 18, 2023
Time: 12 to 8 pm
Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Information will be released online in the near future
BrickCan 2023
What: Hundreds of brick builders from around the world will help create the largest public exhibition of LEGO creations ever held in BC, and attendees will get to marvel at them all during the event.
BrickCan is an all-ages event, so builders of all skill levels can discover the unique displays and meet the makers. There will also be vendors, interactive building opportunities, and more.
When: April 22 and 23, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: River Rock Show Theatre – 8811 River Road, Richmond
Tickets: On sale at brickcan.com
Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity at Science World
What: Science World invites guests to go on a deep dive into the world of skin in its latest exhibit. Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity, presented by Acuitas Therapeutics, explores the unique properties of skin in a variety of organisms. Learn about the hyper-sensing skin receptors in crocodilians, the super thick skin of whales, and more.
When: Now until May 29, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Available online
AMS Block Party 2023
What: The largest university music festival in Western Canada is coming to UBC in April, and it’s a perfect way to celebrate the last of classes this spring.
AMS Events, the events department of UBC’s student association, is hosting the 15th annual Block Party with acclaimed hip-hop and EDM hitmakers. The event will also feature food trucks, beer and seltzers, and fun games to keep the party vibes going.
When: April 13, 2023
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Where: The Plaza outside of UBC Nest — 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: $55 to $80 plus fees. Purchase tickets online
The End is Nye! An Evening with Bill Nye the Science Guy!
What: Bill Nye will be presenting his new live multimedia show based on his Peacock series, The End is Nye. The event promises to be “an eye-opening, funny, informative, incredible evening.”
Attendees of The End is Nye live show at Queen Elizabeth Theatre will have Nye guides them through six of the most likely global challenges, both natural and unnatural. The award-winning education will explain how we survive, mitigate and even prevent these challenges.
When: June 20, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online.
Cheer on the home teams
Vancouver Canadians vs Spokane Indians
What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.
The Vancouver Canadians are playing a series against the Spokane Indians, with themed celebrations including opening night post-game fireworks, magnetic schedule giveaway, and a toque giveaway on A&W Family Fun Sunday.
When: April 7 to 9, 2023
Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Friday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office
Vancouver Canucks
What: The Canucks wrap up the NHL regular season at Rogers Arena this spring, with home games including Calgary Flames on March 31, LA Kings on April 2 and Seattle Kraken on April 4.
When: Various dates
Time: Various times
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Vancouver Giants vs Kelowna Rockets
What: Vancouver Giants bring WHL action to Langley Events Centre this spring, including a Friday, March 24 matchup against the Kelowna Rockets.
When: March 24, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley
Cost: Various; purchase online
Abbotsford Canucks
What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their AHL campaign this April, with home games including visitors Ontario Reign on April 7 and 8 and Calgary Wranglers on April 12, 14 and 15.
When: Various dates
Time: 7 pm
Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford
Cost: Various; purchase online
Vancouver Warriors
What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena this spring with matches against Panther City on April 15 and New York Riptide on April 29.
When: April 15 and 29, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Vancouver Whitecaps
What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this spring with a variety of exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face CF Montreal on April 1, Seattle Sounders on May 20, and Sporting Kansas City on June 3.
When: Various dates
Time: Various times
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
BC Lions
What: BC Lions kick off the new CFL season at BC Place this spring. Roar on the home team as they welcome the Calgary Stampeders for a pre-season game on June 1, then take on the Edmonton Elks on June 17.
When: June 1 and 17, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm (June 1), 4 pm (June 17)
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Vancouver Bandits
What: Vancouver Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre this spring! They take on the Calgary Surge on June 3, Winnipeg Sea Bears on June 6, and Saskatchewan Rattlers on June 17.
When: Various dates
Time: Various times
Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley
Cost: Various; purchase online
Bon Appetit
Bunnies & Booze
What: Maan Farms in Abbotsford is gearing up for a busy spring season, including a ’90s-themed boozy adult Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1.
The egg-citing adults-only event begins with a Hoppy Hour, where guests will enjoy wine or beer while dining on tasty dishes from Mama Maan’s Kitchen. There will also be a yummy Easter Cocktail available for purchase.
When: April 1, 2023
Time: 5 pm to late
Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford
Tickets: From $79, purchase online
Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival
What: Brewhalla is taking over Fort Langley Park on May 20, with more than 30 craft beer vendors will be serving up cool sips. There’ll also be two different live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more.
When: May 20, 2023
Time: 12 pm to 6 pm
Where: Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley
Tickets: Online
Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival – The Big Picnic 2023
What: The Big Picnic is an annual event held at David Lam Park that honours the park’s namesake and his donation of the 100 Akebono cherry trees that grow there.
Everyone is welcome to this communal picnic, and organizers invite participants to bring their own blankets, chairs, baskets, and food to enjoy under the magical canopy of blossoms.
When: April 1, 2023
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: David Lam Park, 1300 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Taste Of Emilia Romagna
What: As part of the Italian Cultural Centre’s “Taste of Italy” series, the Taste of Emilia Romagna event kicks off on March 24. Guests will be able to enjoy a chef’s created menu sampling dishes from the Northern Italian region, including charcuterie cones, Tagliatelle al Ragù, Cotoletta alla Bolognese, and Barozzi-style cake.
When: March 24, 2023
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Italian Cultural Centre, 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $70.56 per person; purchase online
The Secret Garden Dome Experience
What: Step into a “botanical oasis” and dine amongst the flowers and the cherry blossoms with The Secret Garden. The domes here can accommodate up to six guests in total. The private structures feature heaters, fresh-air circulation, and independent sound systems so diners can choose their own tunes.
When: Now until May 14, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: H Tasting Lounge at The Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Dr., Vancouver
Reservations: Online
Tacofino Brewery Dinner Series
What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series every month until April 2023. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu, with accompanying beer (and cocktail) pairings.
The lineup of breweries taking part in the Dinner Series include Yellow Dog Beverage Co. on Thursday, March 30, and Tofino Brewing Company on Thursday, April 27.
When: Last Thursday of each month until April 2023
Time: 7 to 10 pm
Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $60 per person, purchase online
Foodstock: A GVFB Fundraiser
What: Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock 2023 is taking place at Swangard Stadium with Juno Award-winning headliners Said The Whale as well as other musical acts.
The 19+ fundraiser will be serving refreshing beverages from a variety of local faves, including Luppolo Brewing Company, Dageraad Brewing, and Pacific Breeze Winery. More drink partners as well as food trucks and marketplace vendors will be announced in the lead-up to the event.
When: June 18, 2023
Time: 12 to 5 pm
Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby
Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online
Enjoy the arts
Broadway Across Canada – Pretty Woman
What: The musical Pretty Woman is coming to Vancouver from March 29 to April 2 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, Pretty Woman is brought to life by an acclaimed creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).
Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the beloved film’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.
When: March 29 to April 2, 2023
Time: 8 pm (Wednesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Thursday, Saturday and Sunday), and 7:30 pm (Sunday)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Online
Red Hot Chili Peppers
What: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ latest tour supports the band’s two #1 studio albums released in 2022: Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The former album contained the smash hit “Black Summer,” which recently received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song.
When: March 29, 2023
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
David Spade
What: David Spade was a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live, and starred in many memorable films such as Tommy Boy, Joe Dirt, and Grown Ups. The Just Shoot Me and Rules of Engagement star is bringing his Catch Me Inside stand-up tour to Vancouver for two shows this month.
When: March 30 and 31, 2023
Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: Starting at $52 plus fees, purchase online
As We Rise: Photography From The Black Atlantic
What: As We Rise is an exhibition organized by Aperture and curated by Elliott Ramsey. The photography exhibit at The Polygon Gallery showcases more than 100 photographs from the Wedge Collection, Canada’s largest privately owned collection committed to championing Black artists.
Discover images chosen from Aperture’s recently published book of the same name, including photographs from African diasporic culture from both sides of the Atlantic.
When: Wednesday to Sunday until May 14, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)
Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Admission: By donation
Death Cab for Cutie
What: Seven-time Grammy Award-nominated band Death Cab for Cutie is taking their Adult Alternative Airplay (AAA) chart-topping album Asphalt Meadows on tour in 2023.
Asphalt Meadows has garnered critical acclaim, with a number of music outlets declaring it’s the band’s “best album in years.”
When: June 14 and 15, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $99 — Available via Ticketmaster
Sasha Velour “The Big Reveal Live Show!”
What: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 winner Sasha Velour is performing at the Vogue Theatre as part of her upcoming book tour, The Big Reveal Live Show!
The tour, which is presented by Just For Laughs, is in support of her forthcoming debut book, The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag.
When: May 13, 2023
Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, VIP packages also available. Purchase online
Shania Twain
What: The legendary Shania Twain is coming on over to Rogers Arena with two shows in May. Twain’s Queen of Me Tour will feature special guest Lindsay Ell.
Twain has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and her 1997 album Come On Over has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. It’s not only the best-selling country album of all time but the best-selling studio album by a female artist in any genre.
When: May 2 and 3, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
The Cure
What: Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Cure are bringing the Songs of a Lost World Tour to Vancouver on Friday, June 2.
The Gothic Rock forefathers have released 13 studio albums and sold over 30 million copies worldwide. Instantly memorable songs by The Cure include “Friday I’m In Love,” “In Between Days,” and “Boys Don’t Cry.”
When: June 2, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Tickets start at $25, purchase online
Lewis Capaldi
What: Grammy-nominated artist Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi will be performing at the UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Tuesday, April 25.
The Glasgow-born artist also boasts the best-selling album of 2019 and 2020 in the UK with his debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. His highly anticipated second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent will be released this spring.
When: April 25, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Broadway Across Canada – CATS
What: The record-breaking musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber tells the story of an extraordinary tribe of felines who gather for their annual ball to rejoice, dance, and sing while deciding which cat will be reborn.
Cats has been performed in over 30 countries and 15 languages around the world and is the winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical.
When: May 23 to 28, 2023
Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online starting Monday, February 13 at 10 am
Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros.
What: In celebration of the studio’s 100th anniversary, a candlelight Warner Bros. tribute concert is coming to Vancouver this spring. The tentative song list includes iconic tunes from The Wizard of Oz, Batman, and Friends.
When: June 9, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm
Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online
Eat fresh with farmers’ markets
Heart of Vancouver Public Market
What: Visitors can shop for locally grown veggies and handmade goods, enjoy live entertainment, and more at the monthly Heart of Vancouver Public Market.
The event will showcase a few dozen vendors offering jams and jellies, kimchi, fresh flowers and seedlings, dog expertise, farm fresh eggs, indigenous jewellery and more.
When: March 18, April 15, May 13, June 10, July 22, August 26, September 9, October 21, November 18, and December 9, 2023
Time: 10 am to 3 pm
Where: West 17th Avenue at Cambie Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market
What: Find fresh groceries, locally sourced produce, as well as artisanal food offerings at the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market, held weekly at Dude Chilling Park in Mount Pleasant.
When: Every Sunday from May 21 to October 29, 2023
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Dude Chilling Park – 2300 Guelph Street, Vancouver
Riley Park Farmers’ Market – Summer
This large farmers’ market takes place in both winter and summer right by Nat Bailey Stadium. Expect stalls of fresh produce, food trucks, and other local goodies.
When: Every Saturday from April 1 to October 28, 2023
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: 50 East 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver
Trout Lake Farmers’ Market
This farmers’ market began back in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective of markets. One of the most popular of the markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.
When: Every Saturday From April 1 until October 28, 2023
Time: 9 am to 2 pm
Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver
Kitsilano Farmers’ Market
What: Kitsilano Farmers’ Market, takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre and offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.
When: Every Sunday from May 7 until October 29, 2023
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Kitsilano Community Centre – 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver