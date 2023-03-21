Over 40 fun and fantastic things to do around Vancouver this spring

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Spring is in full swing, and the new season is blooming with a bunch of fun and fantastic events in Vancouver.

From the Cherry Blossom Festival to Italian Day, Vancouver Canadians and more, here are 44 events you need to check out around the city.

Things to do this spring

What: Let your tastebuds start tingling! Vancouver’s annual celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community will return this spring with a full-size festival.

Thousands of Vancouverites will take over Commercial Drive as it transforms into a 14-block car-free zone. There will be plenty of merchants, food vendors, and entertainment to discover throughout the day-long event.

When: June 11, 2023

Time: 12 to 9 pm

Where: Commercial Drive (Venables Street to Grandview Highway), Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., presented by NEON and Paquin Entertainment Group, invites guests of ages to get up close and personal with costumes and props from some of the latest and greatest releases from Marvel Studios, including Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s armour, Black Widow’s uniform, and more.

Start as a new recruit and explore the history, science, engineering, genetics, and profiles of your favourite Avengers.

When: Now until May 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Saturday)

Where: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Tickets: Prices start at $29 for adults and $23 for children (plus ticketing fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups. VIP packages are also available, and infants under three years old are free. Purchase online

What: TEDxWhistler returns this spring with an exciting in-person lineup that includes the country’s first female prime minister.

The Right Honourable Kim Campbell, the 19th prime minister of Canada, will be part of the independently run non-profit TED event happening on Sunday, May 27, at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre (SLCC).

She and other inspiring speakers will be presenting world-changing ideas on this year’s theme of Purpose.

When: May 7, 2023

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre – 4584 Blackcomb Way, Whistler or virtual livestream

Cost: Starting at $125 for general admission and $50 for livestream. VIP experience is also available. Purchase online

What: Expect to see Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty T. rex taking centre stage during the Canadian premiere event. Jurassic World Live features over 24 film-accurate, life-sized, animatronic, and performer-operated dinosaurs, with each dinosaur built with the latest technology and Hollywood studio quality.

These dinosaurs are accompanied by real Gyrospheres, digital projection, special effects, and a continuous stream of impressive stunts.

When: May 19 to 21 and May 26 to 28, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 11 am and 3 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Preshow experience starts one hour earlier.

Where: Pacific Coliseum — 100 Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting December 20 at 10 am

What: Calling all Mariachi fans! The biggest name in the music genre is returning to Vancouver this spring, and it’ll have you dancing all night long.

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán was founded 126 years ago and is known as the most influential Mariachi Band in music history. Their music has been featured in more than 200 films, and at times, members have even shared the Mexican cinema screen.

When: May 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Nature’s Ninjas: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom is an all-new Vancouver Aquarium interactive exhibit. Guests will get up close with unique animals and learn all about their crafty self-defences through hands-on displays and engaging talks.

Highlights include the spiky four-toed hedgehog, the armoured three-banded armadillo, and the colour-changing chameleons. You can even meet a two-toed sloth.

When: Open daily until September 4, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $37.95-$49.95. Child, Student, and Senior tickets, and memberships are available. Purchase tickets online

What: The City of Surrey is set to host the 12th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 29.

Happening one week after Earth Day, this year’s event will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2023. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks.

The Shipyards Night Market will also be honouring Ingrid Doerr, the founder of the beloved event, this year.

When: Every Friday from May 12 to September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The inaugural South Asian Family Festival (SAF Festival) is happening at the PNE Fairgrounds with live entertainment, exciting rides, and more.

The festival will include a marketplace with vendors from both Canada and India, a fashion show featuring top Indian and Bollywood designers, a car and truck show and shine, plus many other features and attractions.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Information will be released online in the near future

What: Hundreds of brick builders from around the world will help create the largest public exhibition of LEGO creations ever held in BC, and attendees will get to marvel at them all during the event.

BrickCan is an all-ages event, so builders of all skill levels can discover the unique displays and meet the makers. There will also be vendors, interactive building opportunities, and more.

When: April 22 and 23, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: River Rock Show Theatre – 8811 River Road, Richmond

Tickets: On sale at brickcan.com

What: Science World invites guests to go on a deep dive into the world of skin in its latest exhibit. Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity, presented by Acuitas Therapeutics, explores the unique properties of skin in a variety of organisms. Learn about the hyper-sensing skin receptors in crocodilians, the super thick skin of whales, and more.

When: Now until May 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The largest university music festival in Western Canada is coming to UBC in April, and it’s a perfect way to celebrate the last of classes this spring.

AMS Events, the events department of UBC’s student association, is hosting the 15th annual Block Party with acclaimed hip-hop and EDM hitmakers. The event will also feature food trucks, beer and seltzers, and fun games to keep the party vibes going.

When: April 13, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: The Plaza outside of UBC Nest — 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $55 to $80 plus fees. Purchase tickets online

What: Bill Nye will be presenting his new live multimedia show based on his Peacock series, The End is Nye. The event promises to be “an eye-opening, funny, informative, incredible evening.”

Attendees of The End is Nye live show at Queen Elizabeth Theatre will have Nye guides them through six of the most likely global challenges, both natural and unnatural. The award-winning education will explain how we survive, mitigate and even prevent these challenges.

When: June 20, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online.

Cheer on the home teams

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are playing a series against the Spokane Indians, with themed celebrations including opening night post-game fireworks, magnetic schedule giveaway, and a toque giveaway on A&W Family Fun Sunday.

When: April 7 to 9, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Friday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: The Canucks wrap up the NHL regular season at Rogers Arena this spring, with home games including Calgary Flames on March 31, LA Kings on April 2 and Seattle Kraken on April 4.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants bring WHL action to Langley Events Centre this spring, including a Friday, March 24 matchup against the Kelowna Rockets.

When: March 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their AHL campaign this April, with home games including visitors Ontario Reign on April 7 and 8 and Calgary Wranglers on April 12, 14 and 15.

When: Various dates

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena this spring with matches against Panther City on April 15 and New York Riptide on April 29.

When: April 15 and 29, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this spring with a variety of exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face CF Montreal on April 1, Seattle Sounders on May 20, and Sporting Kansas City on June 3.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: BC Lions kick off the new CFL season at BC Place this spring. Roar on the home team as they welcome the Calgary Stampeders for a pre-season game on June 1, then take on the Edmonton Elks on June 17.

When: June 1 and 17, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (June 1), 4 pm (June 17)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre this spring! They take on the Calgary Surge on June 3, Winnipeg Sea Bears on June 6, and Saskatchewan Rattlers on June 17.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: Maan Farms in Abbotsford is gearing up for a busy spring season, including a ’90s-themed boozy adult Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1.

The egg-citing adults-only event begins with a Hoppy Hour, where guests will enjoy wine or beer while dining on tasty dishes from Mama Maan’s Kitchen. There will also be a yummy Easter Cocktail available for purchase.

When: April 1, 2023

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: From $79, purchase online

What: Brewhalla is taking over Fort Langley Park on May 20, with more than 30 craft beer vendors will be serving up cool sips. There’ll also be two different live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more.

When: May 20, 2023

Time: 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Tickets: Online

What: The Big Picnic is an annual event held at David Lam Park that honours the park’s namesake and his donation of the 100 Akebono cherry trees that grow there.

Everyone is welcome to this communal picnic, and organizers invite participants to bring their own blankets, chairs, baskets, and food to enjoy under the magical canopy of blossoms.

When: April 1, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: David Lam Park, 1300 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

What: As part of the Italian Cultural Centre’s “Taste of Italy” series, the Taste of Emilia Romagna event kicks off on March 24. Guests will be able to enjoy a chef’s created menu sampling dishes from the Northern Italian region, including charcuterie cones, Tagliatelle al Ragù, Cotoletta alla Bolognese, and Barozzi-style cake.

When: March 24, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre, 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $70.56 per person; purchase online

What: Step into a “botanical oasis” and dine amongst the flowers and the cherry blossoms with The Secret Garden. The domes here can accommodate up to six guests in total. The private structures feature heaters, fresh-air circulation, and independent sound systems so diners can choose their own tunes.

Guests can expect H Tasting Lounge’s signature selection of west coast-inspired dishes and shareable plates alongside some tableside displays such as a Flamed 50 oz Certified Angus Beef Tomahawk Steak. And as always, H Tasting Lounge will have an array of picture-perfect cocktails up for order as well.

When: Now until May 14, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge at The Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Dr., Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series every month until April 2023. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu, with accompanying beer (and cocktail) pairings.

The lineup of breweries taking part in the Dinner Series include Yellow Dog Beverage Co. on Thursday, March 30, and Tofino Brewing Company on Thursday, April 27.

When: Last Thursday of each month until April 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $60 per person, purchase online

What: Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock 2023 is taking place at Swangard Stadium with Juno Award-winning headliners Said The Whale as well as other musical acts.

The 19+ fundraiser will be serving refreshing beverages from a variety of local faves, including Luppolo Brewing Company, Dageraad Brewing, and Pacific Breeze Winery. More drink partners as well as food trucks and marketplace vendors will be announced in the lead-up to the event.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

Enjoy the arts

What: The musical Pretty Woman is coming to Vancouver from March 29 to April 2 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, Pretty Woman is brought to life by an acclaimed creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the beloved film’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.

When: March 29 to April 2, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Wednesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Thursday, Saturday and Sunday), and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ latest tour supports the band’s two #1 studio albums released in 2022: Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The former album contained the smash hit “Black Summer,” which recently received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song.

The six-time Grammy winners are also celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2023.

When: March 29, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: David Spade was a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live, and starred in many memorable films such as Tommy Boy, Joe Dirt, and Grown Ups. The Just Shoot Me and Rules of Engagement star is bringing his Catch Me Inside stand-up tour to Vancouver for two shows this month.

When: March 30 and 31, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $52 plus fees, purchase online

What: As We Rise is an exhibition organized by Aperture and curated by Elliott Ramsey. The photography exhibit at The Polygon Gallery showcases more than 100 photographs from the Wedge Collection, Canada’s largest privately owned collection committed to championing Black artists.

Discover images chosen from Aperture’s recently published book of the same name, including photographs from African diasporic culture from both sides of the Atlantic.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until May 14, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: Seven-time Grammy Award-nominated band Death Cab for Cutie is taking their Adult Alternative Airplay (AAA) chart-topping album Asphalt Meadows on tour in 2023.

Asphalt Meadows has garnered critical acclaim, with a number of music outlets declaring it’s the band’s “best album in years.”

When: June 14 and 15, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $99 — Available via Ticketmaster

What: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 winner Sasha Velour is performing at the Vogue Theatre as part of her upcoming book tour, The Big Reveal Live Show!

The tour, which is presented by Just For Laughs, is in support of her forthcoming debut book, The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag.

When: May 13, 2023

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, VIP packages also available. Purchase online

What: The legendary Shania Twain is coming on over to Rogers Arena with two shows in May. Twain’s Queen of Me Tour will feature special guest Lindsay Ell.

Twain has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and her 1997 album Come On Over has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. It’s not only the best-selling country album of all time but the best-selling studio album by a female artist in any genre.

When: May 2 and 3, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Cure are bringing the Songs of a Lost World Tour to Vancouver on Friday, June 2.

The Gothic Rock forefathers have released 13 studio albums and sold over 30 million copies worldwide. Instantly memorable songs by The Cure include “Friday I’m In Love,” “In Between Days,” and “Boys Don’t Cry.”

When: June 2, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $25, purchase online

What: Grammy-nominated artist Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi will be performing at the UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Tuesday, April 25.

The Glasgow-born artist also boasts the best-selling album of 2019 and 2020 in the UK with his debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. His highly anticipated second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent will be released this spring.

When: April 25, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The record-breaking musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber tells the story of an extraordinary tribe of felines who gather for their annual ball to rejoice, dance, and sing while deciding which cat will be reborn.

Cats has been performed in over 30 countries and 15 languages around the world and is the winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical.

When: May 23 to 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online starting Monday, February 13 at 10 am

What: In celebration of the studio’s 100th anniversary, a candlelight Warner Bros. tribute concert is coming to Vancouver this spring. The tentative song list includes iconic tunes from The Wizard of Oz, Batman, and Friends.

When: June 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Visitors can shop for locally grown veggies and handmade goods, enjoy live entertainment, and more at the monthly Heart of Vancouver Public Market.

The event will showcase a few dozen vendors offering jams and jellies, kimchi, fresh flowers and seedlings, dog expertise, farm fresh eggs, indigenous jewellery and more.

When: March 18, April 15, May 13, June 10, July 22, August 26, September 9, October 21, November 18, and December 9, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: West 17th Avenue at Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Find fresh groceries, locally sourced produce, as well as artisanal food offerings at the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market, held weekly at Dude Chilling Park in Mount Pleasant.

When: Every Sunday from May 21 to October 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Dude Chilling Park – 2300 Guelph Street, Vancouver

This large farmers’ market takes place in both winter and summer right by Nat Bailey Stadium. Expect stalls of fresh produce, food trucks, and other local goodies.

When: Every Saturday from April 1 to October 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 East 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

This farmers’ market began back in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective of markets. One of the most popular of the markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday From April 1 until October 28, 2023

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

What: Kitsilano Farmers’ Market, takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre and offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.

When: Every Sunday from May 7 until October 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Kitsilano Community Centre – 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver