BC's largest public LEGO exhibition returns to Richmond this spring

One of Canada’s biggest celebrations of everything LEGO is coming back to Metro Vancouver this spring.

BrickCan 2023 is happening at the River Rock Show Theatre in Richmond on April 22 and 23.

Hundreds of brick builders from around the world will help create the largest public exhibition of LEGO creations ever held in BC, and attendees will get to marvel at them all during the event.

This is the first in-person BrickCan exhibition since 2019, with the last three years moving to an online format during the pandemic.

BrickCan is an all-ages event, so builders of all skill levels can discover the unique displays and meet the makers. There will also be vendors, interactive building opportunities, and more.

“BrickCan is about old friends, new friends and coming together over our common interest in LEGO,” said BrickCan on its website. “We bring our builds to share with our peers and to display them for the public. We hope to foster friendships and community through our enjoyment of LEGO.”

Canada’s largest Adult LEGO Fan Convention will also be happening at the River Rock Casino Resort in the lead-up to and during BrickCan. The four-day event brings Adult Fans of LEGO (AFOLs) from around the world together to socialize with other builders.

The Builder Convention also features roundtable discussions, seminars, fan-made creations, and other activities.

When: April 22 and 23, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: River Rock Show Theatre – 8811 River Road, Richmond

Tickets: On sale this winter at brickcan.com