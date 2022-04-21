FoodFood Events

23 spring and summer markets to check out in Metro Vancouver

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Apr 21 2022, 10:20 pm
23 spring and summer markets to check out in Metro Vancouver
@vanmarkets/Instagram
With winter’s cold slowly starting to dwindle and an influx of proper spring weather expected within the coming weeks, the return of farmers’ markets in Metro Vancouver will be coming faster than you know.

It doesn’t matter if you want freshly made meals, BC-grown produce, handmade arts and crafts, or just a bustling atmosphere and lively entertainment, the markets in Metro Vancouver have everything you’re looking for.

Here is our guide to Metro Vancouver farmers’ markets in 2022.

Vancouver

Granville Island Public Market

Open year-round and boasting stalls of fresh, colourful produce, homemade products, and some tasty must-try eats from the ocean, oven, or field – Granville Island Public Market has got it all. Grab items to go or order some grub from one of the many established food vendors at this indoor market, you’re going to leave happy and full.

When: Year-round
Where: 1661 Duranleau Street, Granville Island
Day and time: Seven days a week from 9 am to 6 pm

Trout Lake Farmers’ Market

This farmers’ market began back in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective of markets. One of the most popular of the markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: April 23 to October 29, 2022
Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver
Day and time: Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm

West End Farmers’ Market

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adrian Crook (@adriancrook) on

The West End’s charming, community-minded farmers’ market is open Saturdays. Grab a coffee, peek at the adjacent community garden, and stock up on a vast array of locally grown foods.

When: May 21 to October 29, 2022
Where: Comox Street (between Bute and Thurlow), Vancouver
Day and time: Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm

Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market

You’ll find fresh groceries, locally sourced produce, as well as artisanal food offerings at the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market, one of the newer kids on the Vancouver Farmers’ Market’s block.

When: May 22 to October 30, 2022
Where: 2300 Guelph Street (Dude Chilling Park), Mount Pleasant
Day and time: Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm

False Creek Farmers’ Market

See, taste, and indulge at this bustling weekday market. This market, which takes place at the Concord Community Park by the Telus World of Science, has replaced the former Main Street Farmers’ Market.

When: July 14 to October 6, 2022
Where: Concord Community Park, 50 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Day and time: Thursdays from 3 pm to 7 pm

Kitsilano Farmers’ Market

This friendly get-together, also known as the Kitsilano Farmers’ Market, takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre and offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on the week.

When: May 1 to October 30, 2022
Where: Kitsilano Community Centre, 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver
Day and time: Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm

Downtown Farmers’ Market

A very urban market indeed, the pedestrian-friendly setting of the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza welcomes vendors and farmers Thursday mornings and afternoons for a terrific food and shopping experience.

When: June 1 to October 5, 2022
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Day and time: Wednesdays 2 pm to 6 pm

Riley Park Farmers’ Market – Summer

This large farmers’ market takes place in both winter and summer right by Nat Bailey Stadium. Expect stalls of fresh produce, food trucks, and other local goodies.

When: April 23 to October 29, 2022
Where: 50 East 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver
Day and time: Saturdays 10 am to 2 pm

UBC Farm Farmers’ Markets

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CSFS at UBC Farm (@ubcfarm)

The Centre for Sustainable Food Systems operates the UBC Farm, and three weekly farm markets (June through October) on campus, providing students, faculty, and staff the chance to engage with the community and support local farming. In addition to certified organic and farm-fresh produce and free-range eggs from the UBC Farm, the Saturday market also features a variety of other local vendors selling meat, nursery plants, baked goods, alcohol, coffee, and prepared foods, alongside food trucks and local artists.

When: June 4 to November 26, 2022
Where: UBC Farm (UBC’s South Campus) – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver
Day and time: Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm

North Vancouver & West Vancouver

Ambleside Farmers’ Market

The Ambleside Farmers’ Market now takes place in Ambleside Park, at the foot of 13th Street, from May through October. This market offers West Vancouver a gathering spot for picking up fresh local food and goods from crafters and food artisans. The market is still accepting applications for vendors and hasn’t announced exact opening dates yet, so check back soon for more details!

When: May to October, dates TBA, 2022
Where: Ambleside Park – 1000 Argyle Avenue (the end of 13th Street), West Vancouver
Day and time: TBA

Lonsdale Quay Farmers’ Market

Run by the same organization behind the Ambleside Market in nearby West Van, the Lonsdale Quay Farmers’ Market brings local farmers, artisans, and other vendors to North Vancouver for a weekly Saturday market.

When: May to October, dates TBA, 2022
Where: East Plaza – 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Day and time: TBA

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shipyards Live (@shipyardslive)

Shipyard Plaza in North Vancouver will be transformed into a vibrant, high-energy night market every Friday night starting in May.

When: May 13 to September 2, 2022
Where: Shipbuilders’ Square, 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Day and time: Fridays, times TBA

Richmond

Steveston Farmers’ and Artisans Market

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SFAM (@stevestonfarmersmarket)

This year, the Steveston Farmers’ and Artisans Market will be operating in the parking lot of the Steveston Community Centre and will feature a mix of stalls, including food vendors, artists, and craftspeople.

When: May 8 and 22; June 5 and 19; July 3 and 17; August 7 and 21; September 4 and 18, 2022
Where: Steveston Community Centre parking lot, 4111 Moncton Street, Richmond
Day and time: Select Sundays from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm

Richmond Country Farms

Family-owned and operated for nearly 40 years, Richmond Country Farms is the farm stand adjacent to Highway 99 off Steveston. Open from early spring to just ahead of Christmas, the market has a bounty of fresh local produce and prepared goods.

When: Starting Thursday, April 28, 2022
Where: 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond
Day and time: Daily from 9 am to 7 pm

Richmond Night Market 2022

This market draws crowds from across the province, who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot entertainment stage. Running from April 29 to October 10, 2022, this wildly popular event is gearing up for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment.

When: April 29 to October 10, 2022
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Day and time: Friday from 7 pm to 12 am; Saturday from 6 pm to 12 am; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm; Long weekend Mondays from 7 pm to 11 pm; Canada Day from 7 pm to 12 am

Burnaby

Burnaby Artisan Farmers’ Market

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 8bflowerco (@8bflowerco)

Launched in June 2008, this open-air market, situated in a forested area near Deer Lake Park, offers visitors an assortment of food and craft stalls to peruse from May through October.

When: May to October, dates TBA, 2022
Where: North Parking Lot of Burnaby City Hall (4949 Canada Way at Deer Lake Parkway)
Day and time: TBA

Delta

Southlands Tsawwassen Farmers’ Market

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Southlands Grange (@southlandsgrange)

This Delta farmers’ market features local produce, sweet treats, blooms, bevvies, artisans, live music, food trucks and more.

When: June 19 to December 18, 2022
Where: 5360 12th Avenue (at 53A Street), Tsawwassen
Day and time: Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm

Ladner Village Market

A post shared by Laird Cossar (@countkarma) on

The Ladner Village Market takes over the heart of Ladner Village on select Sundays in the summertime. It’s a phenomenal market, with live music, tons of vendors, and much to see and taste.

When: June 12 and 26; July 10 and 24; August 14 and 28; September 11, 2022
Where: 5028 48th Avenue (between Delta and Elliott Streets) in Ladner Village, Delta
Day and time: Select Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm

Surrey and White Rock

Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market

Located just steps away from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station and bus loop, Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market is a vibrant gathering place that aims to promote small-scale farmers, food producers, and artisans.

When: June 11 to October 8, 2022
Where: 104th Street and Old Yale Road, Surrey
Day and time: Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm

White Rock Farmers’ Market

Live music, over 80 vendors, and great local produce and food products make the White Rock Farmers’ Market a great community event for South Surrey and White Rock.

When: April 24 to October 16, 2022
Where: 15154 Russell Avenue (Beside Whaling Wall) in White Rock
Day and time: Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm

Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Maple Ridge

Poirier Street Farmers’ Market

Started in 1996, the Poirier Street Farmers’ Market is the longest-running suburban farmers’ market in Metro Vancouver. At this market, you’ll find a variety of vendors showcasing their locally sourced products.

When: May to October, dates TBA, 2022
Where: Poirier Forum, 575 Poirier Street, Coquitlam
Day and time: Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm

Port Coquitlam Farmers’ Market

Inspired by, and created in collaboration with the Haney Farmers’ Market Society, the Port Coquitlam Farmers’ Market is part of a larger plan to strengthen Port Coquitlam’s downtown centre through arts, cultural, and heritage programming.

When: May to October, dates TBA, 2022
Where: Terry Fox Hometown Square, Port Coquitlam
Day and time: Thursdays from 3 to 7 pm

Langley and Fort Langley

Fort Langley Village Farmers’ Market

You’ll find fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

Dates: April 23 to December 17, 2022
Location: St. Andrews Historic Church, 9025 Glover Road in Fort Langley
Day and time: Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm

With files from Hanna McLean and Daryn Wright

Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Food Events
