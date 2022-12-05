EventsConcerts

Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Vancouver with new global tour

Dec 5 2022, 5:38 pm
Red Hot Chili Peppers (Live Nation/Submitted)
One of the biggest rock bands in the world is going on a global tour in 2023 and they’re kicking things off right here in Vancouver.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing at BC Place with special guests on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Fans will want to snap up tickets for the stadium show when they go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 am. It is the only Canadian date on the North America and Europe trek.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Red Hot Chili Peppers (@chilipeppers)

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ latest tour supports the band’s two #1 studio albums released in 2022: Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The former album contained the smash hit “Black Summer,” which recently received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song.

Timothy Nguyen Photography

The six-time Grammy winners are celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2023, with an extensive career including an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, and getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year.

Iconic songs in RHCP’s discography include “Californication,” “Under The Bridge,” and “Soul to Squeeze,” which was included on the Coneheads soundtrack.

Fans at BC Place will also enjoy performances by St. Catherine’s singer-songwriter City and Colour and New York singer-songwriter King Princess. Other acts on the Chili Pepper’s global tour include The Strokes, Iggy Pop, and The Roots.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

When: March 29, 2023
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 am

