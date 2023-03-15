A FREE Earth Day family festival will rock out in Surrey next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready to celebrate BC’s largest Earth Day party this spring in Metro Vancouver!

The City of Surrey is set to host the 12th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 29.

Happening one week after Earth Day, this year’s event will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surrey BC Events (@surreybcevents)

You might also like: A new FREE public market is opening in Cambie Village this spring

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival will bloom after avoiding funding crisis

A Shrek-themed rave is coming to Vancouver and tickets are selling fast (PHOTOS)

“Party for the Planet is the first of the City of Surrey’s annual free family celebrations,” said Mayor Brenda Locke in a release. “Featuring local artists and artisans, this event has something for everyone.

“I invite all to join us on Earth Day to discover new ways to be kinder to our environment and live more sustainably.”

Party for the Planet is presenting a full day of live music on the Earth Stage, dance battles and lessons on the Community Stage, environmental workshops featuring Indigenous education, and children’s entertainment on the Family Stage.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy, including Juno-nominated DJ and producer A-Slam, Rangla Punjab Arts Academy, alt-rockers Sleepy Gonzales, and Urban Safari Rescue Society. A full lineup can be found online.

The party at Surrey Civic Plaza and University Drive will also feature a rock-climbing wall, plant-based food trucks, and a marketplace with local vendors offering eco-friendly products.

Surrey Parks’ popular plant sale will also return, and you can bring home a new green friend for just $3 to $6. There will even be a clothing swap where attendees can shop for free, lightly used clothing items.

“TD is proud to be the presenting sponsor for Surrey’s Party for the Planet for the 12th consecutive year,” said Chris Sirovyak, TD District vice president for Surrey, Delta, and New Westminster, in a statement. “Events like this serve an incredibly important purpose by bringing people together in the spirit of promoting a more vibrant, sustainable tomorrow.”

Visit Party for the Planet for more information and to see the full event schedule.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

#P4TP