Vancouver is known for its many gorgeous cherry blossom trees that bloom during spring, turning the city into a pink wonderland for a short few weeks n April.

To celebrate this fleeting natural wonder, the city’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival holds a number of intra-community arts and culture programming – including a massive communal picnic.

The Big Picnic is an annual event held at David Lam Park that honours the park’s namesake and his donation of the 100 Akebono cherry trees that grow there.

The Big Picnic follows the tradition of the Japanese hanami, which translates to “cherry blossom viewing,” according to the event website. Typically, those who participate in hanami gather under the cherry blossoms in local parks while eating homemade food or convenience store bento boxes.

The Big Picnic will be held on Saturday, April 1 this year, from 10 am to 4 pm and will start with a special tree dedication ceremony featuring representatives from Vancouver’s three Host Nations of Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh as well as folks from the Japanese Consulate.

Everyone is welcome to this communal picnic, and organizers invite participants to bring their own blankets, chairs, baskets, and food to enjoy under the magical canopy of blossoms.

The event will also feature a lineup of entertainment on the Cherry Jam Stage, in addition to a variety of fun and interactive arts activities and workshops.

When: April 1 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: David Lam Park, 1300 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver