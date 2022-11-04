EventsConcerts

Death Cab for Cutie is going on tour with their chart-topping album

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
Nov 4 2022, 5:19 pm
Death Cab for Cutie (Amy Stewart/Live Nation)
Following the release of their 10th studio album, Asphalt Meadows, back in September, the seven-time Grammy Award-nominated band Death Cab for Cutie is taking their Adult Alternative Airplay (AAA) chart-topping album on tour in 2023.

With two concurrent Vancouver shows planned for June 2023 at the Commodore Ballroom.

Marking the 25th year since frontman Ben Gibbard first started the band as a solo project, the lead single on the new album, “Here to Forever”, is the seventh time the group has hit number one on the billboard AAA charts — spending eight weeks at the top.

Back with a fresh take on the early sound that made them famous, Death Cab for Cutie tapped Grammy Award-winning producer John Congleton, who’s produced for the likes of Sharon Van Etten, Wallows, Regina Spektor, and St. Vincent, to help round out this return to form of an album. Since its release on September 16, Asphalt Meadows has garnered critical acclaim, with a number of music outlets declaring it’s the band’s “best album in years.”

To mark this triumphant return, Death Cab for Cutie took the album on the road in October through the US — concluding a nearly sold-out run on October 27 in Seattle. 

The band is embarking on a more extensive tour next year, which will encompass the two Vancouver dates, along with other Canadian stops. Presale tickets for this run are on sale now

For more information on the tour or the new album, visit Death Cab for Cutie’s website.

Death Cab for Cutie’s Asphalt Meadows tour

When: Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15
Time: 7 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $99 — Available via Ticketmaster

