Lewis Capaldi is coming to Vancouver on his new "Heavenly Sent" tour

Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi announced today that his highly-anticipated second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent will be released next spring, and Vancouver fans can see him live in concert just a few weeks before!

The Grammy-nominated artist will be performing at the UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Tuesday, April 25.

Tickets for Capaldi’s Vancouver show go on sale Friday, October 21 at 12 pm. He will also be stopping in Toronto, Ontario, and Laval, Quebec, during his spring 2023 North America headline tour.

Capaldi’s Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent will be released by Capitol Records on May 19, 2023, and features the smash hit “Forget Me.” The song is his third consecutive UK number 1 hit.

The Glasgow-born artist also boasts the best-selling album of 2019 and 2020 in the UK with his debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. Capaldi was slated to perform at UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in 2020 before the show was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The UK and Ireland legs of Capaldi’s truncated 2020 tour did sell out in seconds, making him the first artist in history to sell out arenas prior to the release of a debut album, a feat certified by the Guinness Book of Records.

Expect to hear massive hits like “Someone You Loved” and “Before You Go” when Capaldi comes to Vancouver in the spring.

When: April 25, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard

Cost: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21 at 12 pm.