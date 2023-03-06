Bunnies & Booze: A '90s-themed boozy adult Easter egg hunt is happening this month

Easter fun isn’t just for the kids anymore!

Maan Farms in Abbotsford is gearing up for a busy spring season, including a ’90s-themed boozy adult Easter egg hunt on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1.

If you love delicious Easter treats, adorable baby animals, and drinks with your friends, then the ’90s-themed Bunnies & Booze is the event for you!

The egg-citing adults-only event begins with a Hoppy Hour where guests will enjoy wine or beer while dining on tasty dishes from Mama Maan’s Kitchen. There will also be a yummy Easter Cocktail available for purchase.

Dining options include handmade veggie samosa and pakoras; a Naan Taco with Butter Chicken, Shahi Paneer or Chickpea Curry; and poutine made with Butter Chicken, Shahi Paneer or Chickpea Curry.

Maan Farms will also host a variety of fun Easter-themed games before the main event begins at dusk. Bring your flashlights and baskets to go hunting for eggs to win prizes.

Keep an eye out for the Golden Egg because whoever funds it will win the Grand Prize.

And if you want to egg hunt with your little ones, Maan Farms is also doing Baby Animal Easter Days (BAE Days) from April 7 to 10. Not only will you get to feast on the farm’s best eats and Easter treats, but you can also get some face-to-face time with baby farm animals.

Just make sure to save room for the returning egg-cellent Easter ice cream this year!

When: March 31 and April 1, 2023

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: From $79, purchase online

With files from Sarah Anderson