A massive hip-hop and EDM festival is coming to UBC next month

The largest university music festival in Western Canada is coming to UBC in April, and it’s a perfect way to celebrate the last of classes this spring.

AMS Events, the events department of UBC’s student association, is hosting the 15th annual Block Party on Thursday, April 13.

The AMS Block Party is one of the school’s biggest events of the year and will feature acclaimed hip-hop and EDM hitmakers. Tickets are on sale now.

Over 6,000 partiers are expected to fill the plaza outside of UBC’s Nest to see this year’s headliners: 24kGoldn, Jauz, Nghtmre, and Armani White.

In 2019, 24kGoldn broke out with his platinum-selling single, “Valentino,” and followed that up the next year with his chart-topping hit “Mood” featuring Iann Dior. The San Francisco-born rapper released his debut album El Dorado in 2021, which went gold in the US and platinum in Canada.

DJ and EDM producer Jauz is also from San Francisco, and began playing guitar and making electronic music on his computer when he was only 15. Jauz produces chill trap, bass house and dubstep, and also owns his own record label called Bite This.

Nghtmre is another acclaimed DJ and EDM producer that will be at AMS Block Party. The LA-based artist has collaborated with artists ranging from Zeds Dead to The Chainsmokers and Gunna.

Armani White went viral on TikTok in 2022 with his smash hit, “Billie Eilish,” with the track being used in over 3.9 million videos on the platform. The Philadelphia-born artist began rapping in the second grade, and his latest single is “Goated” (featuring Denzel Curry).

Other artists on the AMS Block Party bill include Daijo, Un!dentified, Crooksy, and Wreckage.

The UBC decade-long tradition will also serve up food trucks, beer and seltzers, and fun games to keep the party vibes going throughout the afternoon and evening.

When: April 13, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: The Plaza outside of UBC Nest — 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $55 to $80 plus fees. Purchase tickets online