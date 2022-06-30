More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in July

Summer is in full swing! Who’s ready to have some fun?

If your hand is raised, then you need to check out our list of fantastic events happening around Metro Vancouver in July!

From outdoor movies in Stanley Park to Vancouver Pride, Honda Celebration of Light and more, here are 43 things to see and do. Enjoy!

Things to do in July

What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready, because outdoor movies with Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share in Stanley Park are returning this summer. Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday on the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach to watch Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant four-storey inflatable movie screen

When: Every Tuesday from July 5 to August 23, 2022

Time: 8 to 11 pm, screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free, VIP seating available online

What: Potion Putt, a themed mini-putt golf course, will see you put your magic and golf skills to the test on a course that’s inspired by your favourite wizardly fantasies. The course features nine holes and you can purchase refreshments at the venue if all that golf makes you thirsty.

Plus, the space is family-friendly until 5 pm, after which point it becomes adults-only, so it’s a perfect pick for date night.

When: Now until August 7, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: from $18, purchase online

What: Take a trip back through time by riding Surrey’s Heritage Interurban rail car. The 50-minute trip goes from Cloverdale to Sullivan and back. Guests can also enjoy a tour before or after the train trip.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from May 7 to October 2, 2022

Time: First train at 10 am, last train at 3 pm

Where: Cloverdale Station – Hwy 10 & 176A Street, Surrey

Cost: $13.98 for children ages 3 to 11, $19.59 for students and seniors, and $26.98 for adults, plus fees. Free for children 2 and under. Purchase online

What: Vancouver Pride Society’s 2022 festival theme is “Together Again,” with events and activities planned throughout summer. The highlight is the return of the Sunset Beach Festival and the annual Pride Parade, which draws an estimated 400,000 spectators to downtown Vancouver.

When: July 31, 2022

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Through Vancouver’s West End and ending at Sunset Beach

Admission: Free

What: The Vancouver Aquarium’s new interactive exhibit is called Wildlife Rescue: Miracles in Conservation, and will allow guests to have interactive experiences involving 12 endangered species.

The exhibit will feature hands-on opportunities with interactive displays allowing guests to learn about wildlife rescues through small group presentations.

When: Now until September 25, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm. Last Entry Time at 3:15 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Adults: $42 | Senior/Student: $36.75 | Child (3-12): $26.25 | Infant/Toddler (0-2): Free. Purchase tickets online

What: Vallea Lumina’s night walk lets visitors experience a heightened natural landscape of the forest through video, lighting, sound, and special effects, put on by Moment Factory. The pathway through an old-growth forest lets your imagination come alive as you walk through a mysterious valley filled with enchantment on this evening excursion.

When: Select dates until October 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Cost: $24.99 to $39.99, children 5 and under free. Purchase online

What: The Khatsahlano Street Party will take over 10 blocks along West 4th Avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street on Saturday, July 9 from 11 am to 9 pm. Presented by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue, Khatsahlano Street Party is renowned for the huge lineup of musical talent each year.

Visitors to Khatsahlano Street Party can also expect to discover a Host Nations Pavillion, artisans and vendors, street performers, local food and drink merchants, community booths and more as the festival celebrates its 10th year.

When: July 9, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

What: The Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema, hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, is open-air film series that will also feature music, DJs, and special guests each week.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets and low chairs to the film screenings on Cates Deck in front of The Polygon Gallery. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and films begin at sundown. Entry is by donation.

When: Every Thursday until August 11, 2022

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike. The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 feet) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph) on the longest mountain coaster in Canada. The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.

When: Now until September 5, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online

The Cup 2022 What: The Cup, formerly known as The Deighton Cup, takes place at Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 23. The day-long event is serving up live music and local art, delicious food and craft cocktails, and of course exciting derby action. Those with sophisticated styles can even enter a competition to win a huge cash prize. When: July 23, 2022

Time: 12 to 7 pm. Post 1:05 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Surrey Fusion Festival, the largest free multicultural festival in British Columbia, will celebrate its 15th anniversary this summer at Holland Park. The massive two-day event is a showcase of music, heritage, and food, and it has dozens of cultural pavilions to discover.

The popular event also features a huge lineup of entertainment to enjoy throughout the weekend.

When: July 23 and 24, 2022

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Stargazer: An Immersive Universe at Tsawwassen Mills is a world-premiere exhibition that gives guests a new visual and sensory perspective of our universe. Live out all your astronaut dreams inside of the immersive room with a 270-degree wall and floor-projected video and symphonic sound. You’ll also get up close to scale replicas of historic rockets, space stations, and satellites.

Don’t forget to check out an outstanding recreation of the Apollo Lunar Module before strapping on the VR goggles to go on the “Apollo 11 Quest.” Stargazer will also feature the Space to Spoon exhibit from the Canadian Space Center and the Ingenium Centre. The hands-on interactive zone will reveal how space technology helps Canadian farmers and aids sustainable agriculture.

When: Now until August 31, 2022

Times: Mondays to Thursdays from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry), Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm (last entry), Sundays & holidays from 11 am to 5 pm (last entry)

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: Look up at the night sky over English Bay during the final week of July 2022, as for the first time in two years, the Honda Celebration of Light will be taking to the skies again.

Along with the summertime tradition’s much-anticipated return, this will be a particularly special year for Metro Vancouver’s largest annual event as the festival will be marking its 30th anniversary.

Schedule and nations:

Saturday, July 23: Japan 🇯🇵, represented by Akariya Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Japan 🇯🇵, represented by Akariya Fireworks Wednesday, July 27: Canada 🇨🇦, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and Canadian Snowbirds

Canada 🇨🇦, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks Saturday, July 30: Spain 🇪🇸, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Spain 🇪🇸, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana

Time: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Music simulcast on The Breeze 104.3 FM and Z 95.3 FM.

Where: English Bay, Vancouver

Cost: Free. Premium viewing areas VIP lounge experiences are also available online.

What: Science World’s popular Science World After Dark is a great opportunity to discover everything under the dome with drinks in hand. Check out the feature exhibition T. rex: The Ultimate Predator and take in live science shows at Centre Stage.

Other Science World favourites and permanent galleries will also be open to Science World After Dark visitors, including the BodyWorks Gallery, the Tinkering Space, Puzzles and Illusions, and the Living Lab. Plus there are many more activities to check out during your visit.

When: July 21, 2022

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Mat Collective is doing yoga classes at Canada Place for free and offering a whole schedule of affordable outdoor yoga.

If you haven’t tried it before, doing yoga en plein air is a refreshing way to practice, meet new people, and get more activity into your day.

When: Every Wednesday until August 31, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online to reserve your spot.

Cheer on the home teams

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with four exciting home games in July. Catch them in action against Los Angeles FC on July 2, Minnesota United on July 8, and Chicago Fire on July 23. Then cheer them on as they take on Toronto FC on July 26 in the Canadian Championship at BC Place.

When: July 2, 8, 23 and 26, 2022

Time: 7 pm (July 2 and 23) and 7:30 pm (July 8 and 26)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place in July, with home games against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on July 9 and Hamilton Tiger-Cats on July 21.

When: July 9 and 21, 2022

Time: 4 pm (July 9), 7 pm (July 21)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Fraser Valley Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre in July, with a matchup against the Scarborough Shooting Stars on July 1, Niagara River Lions on July 3, Guelph Nighthawks on July 15, Ottawa BlackJacks on July 17, and Edmonton Stingers on July 30.

When: July 1, 3, 15, 17 and 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all summer long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are playing a series against the Spokane Indians until July 3, take on the Hilsboro Hops from July 12 to 17, and play against Everett AquaSox from July 26 to 31.

When: Now until July 3, 2022, July 12 to 17, and July 26 to 31, 2022

Time: Gates and first pitch at various times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604 872 5232), or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand / $25 Box Seat / $32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available.

Bon Appetit

What: Canada’s first 100% plant-based night market returns this summer with a ton of brands to explore both inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel.

The delicious vegan-food-fuelled party is a great opportunity to shop from local plant-based businesses while enjoying tasty drinks and food. From tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, you’ll find everything you were looking for plus the unexpected.

When: Select Thursdays this summer: July 14 and 28, August 11 and 25, and September 8, 2022

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $2 donation at the door or a donation of canned goods, clothing, or pet food to cover your entrance fee. Donated funds will go to Canada Ukraine Foundation.

What: Carnaval del Sol’s 14th anniversary will feature live music, dance performances, culinary workshops, family and children’s activities, an artisan market, mobile food vendors, and a 1,500-person capacity liquor licensed area.

The 2022 event at Jonathan Rogers Park is expected to attract 15,000 attendees over the course of the three-day festival.

When: July 8 to 10, 2022

Time: 4:30 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Jonathan Rodgers Park, Vancouver

Cost: Free on Friday night, $10 on Saturday and Sunday. A $15 Super Pas is also available. Free admission for children 12 years of age and under, and for seniors 65 years of age or older.

What: Top Rope Birria is hosting a fundraiser at Strange Fellows for a food industry veteran diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer that has recently spread to her brain.

All proceeds from the Top Rope service from 4 to 8 pm will be donated directly to the GoFundMe. Butter boom bakery will be dropping off goods for a bake sale and there will also be great items from a variety of local vendors that will be raffled off during the event.

When: July 5, 2022

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: Strange Fellows Brewing – 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

More info: Online

What: Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival — which coins itself as the largest bubble tea festival in Canada — is happening at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium on July 22 and 23. There will be about 20 street food booths, 10 bubble tea brands, and approximately 30 retail booths participating.

There will be performances, games, and a pearl judging contest where people can vote for their favourite bubble tea shop. Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival will also include a supercar display, a singing competition, and other activities.

When: July 22 and 23, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Price: $10 admission (children eight and under free), purchase online

What: The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine. In fact, there are over 500 different international food items this year.

Visitors can also enjoy a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage, showcasing musicians, dance teams, martial arts displays and more.

When: Now until October 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays), 7 pm to 12 am (Canada Day)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Cost: $6 general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors 60 and older. Purchase online

What: Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series will see the brewery located at 295 East 1st Avenue hosting a lineup of diverse local and international talent. On July 9, enjoy performances by headliner Drake White as well as Sacha, Kadooh, Danielle Ryan, and The New Shackletons

When: July 9, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $50 plus fees. Available online

What: Shipyard Plaza in North Vancouver will be transformed into a vibrant, high-energy night market every Friday night. The 17-week spring and summer series will feature live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks.

Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called The Patio, a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances.

When: Every Friday until September 2, 2022

Time: 3 to 10 pm (12 to 10 pm on Canada Day)

Where: Shipbuilders’ Square, 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

What: VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival (VCBW), presented by Go RVing Canada, takes place at the PNE Fairgrounds from July 9 to 10. The weekend event will feature live entertainment, local arts displays, chef pop-ups and food trucks, and lots of delicious drinks to discover.

Toronto alt-rockers Bedouin Soundclash and Vancouver-based pop artist Titus Bank are slated for Saturday, July 9. Attendees on Sunday, July 10 will take in live performances by Montreal indie rock group, Half Moon Run and Nova Scotia DJ Skratch Bastid. Vancouver-based charitable organization Music Heals will also appear at the festival.

When: July 9 and 10, 2022

Time: 2 to 7 pm

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30 for general admission and $70 for VIP. A pre-sale two-day pass is available for $49; buy online

Admission: Free

Enjoy the arts

What: The 7th Annual VMO Live Symphony Performance is a free, family-friendly summer evening of live music inspired by the classics and iconic pop culture. This free event is presented by PCI and Ledcor and is performed by the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra led by Maestro Kenneth Hsieh.

The performance takes place outdoors at the Jack Poole Plaza at Burrard Landing in the heart of downtown Vancouver. Attendants can enjoy the beautiful scenery of Stanley Park, the Burrard Inlet and the North Shore Mountains while listening to an enchanting programme of live symphony music in a spectacular world-class outdoor setting.

Seating is first-come, first-serve, with audience members encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort.

When: July 14, 2022

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: Jack Poole Plaza at Burrard Landing – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) has announced the return of their ever-popular Movie Nights at the VSO series. This time around, they’ll be presenting a screening of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with Oscar-winning composer John Williams’ musical score performed live to the audience by the VSO.

When: July 6 and 7, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: An improvised soap opera featuring a caravan of freaks, vagabonds and outcasts. The cast of Sin Peaks prepare for the grand opening of their latest comedy circus, a Carnival of Sin, at Havana Theatre on Commercial Drive.

When: Every Tuesday from July 5 to August 9, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Havana Theatre – 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $15, purchase online

What: Bard on the Beach, one of Canada’s largest not-for-profit, professional Shakespeare festivals. Presented in a magnificent setting on the waterfront in Vancouver’s Vanier Park, the festival offers Shakespeare’s plays, related dramas, and several special events on the BMO Mainstage and the Howard Family Stage until September. The lineup this year includes A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Harlem Duet, and Romeo and Juliet.

When: Now until September 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Ghosts of the Machine, an immersive multimedia exhibit at The Polygon Gallery, explores the relationships between humans, technology, and ecology.

Visitors to the Lower Lonsdale gallery will discover a new commission by Cease Wyss (Skwxwú7mesh) and works by Ho Tzu Nyen, Juliana Huxtable, Anne Duk Hee Jordan, Lu Yang, Skawennati, and Santiago Tamayo Soler.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until August 14, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: The 12th annual Indian Summer Festival features a multitude of events, artists, and performances around the city. The theme for this year’s festival is Inner / Outer Climates and features a Grammy Award-winning musician, a boundary-pushing dance performance, award-winning filmmakers, and more

When: July 7 to 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Squamish Constellation Festival, BC’s largest zero-waste fest, is happening from July 22 to 24 at Hendrickson Field in Squamish. The festival is not only packed with amazing live music, but it will also be home to interactive art experiences, food trucks and drink vendors, artisan shopping, and more!

When: July 22 to 24, 2022

Where: Hendrickson Field — Squamish, BC

Tickets: Available online

Kinky Boots What: Arts Club Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning Kinky Boots, which introduces the audience to Charlie who is struggling to save the men’s shoe factory inherited from his father. A fateful encounter with fabulous drag queen Lola sets off this heartfelt musical that celebrates compassion and acceptance. Featuring music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein. When: Various dates until July 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $43, purchase online Miranda Sings What: Colleen Ballinger is an actor, comedian, trained vocalist, writer and executive producer best known for portraying her character, Miranda Sings. Ballinger has over 30 Million followers on social media and has amassed over 3.5 billion views on YouTube. She brings her new show, Miranda Sings: Who Wants My Kid to Vancouver. When: July 12, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45.50-$89.50, purchase online 36th Annual TD Vancouver Jazz Festival What: The 36th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival is presenting over 700 artists in 200 performances at 19 venues across the city. Artists include three-time Grammy Award-winner Cécile McLorin Salvant, acclaimed instrumental trio GoGo Penguin, Blues legend Buddy Guy, and more. Jazz lovers will also want to check out the Innovation Series at The Ironworks, Roundhouse Performance Centre, and the North Shore Jazz Series throughout the festival, as well as over 60 free events throughout the 10-day event. When: Now until July 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Available online Theatre Under the Stars: Something Rotten! and We Will Rock You What: Theatre Under the Stars’ (TUTS) 2022 season and 81st year at the Malkin Bowl will feature stunning musical productions of Something Rotten! and We Will Rock You. The shows will run alternate evenings from July 2 to August 27. When: July 2 to August 27, 2022 (Performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 23, 27 and 30) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various, purchase online Dancing on the Edge Festival What: The 34th annual Dancing on the Edge Festival features over 30 online and live stage performances by top artists from across the country. This year’s festival features recorded online performances and live shows, premieres of dance films, dance discussions and more. When: July 7 to 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person performances at various venues

Cost: Pay-what-you-wish from $15 to $35 online and offsite outdoor free performances

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Find fresh groceries, locally sourced produce, as well as artisanal food offerings at the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market, held weekly at Dude Chilling Park in Mount Pleasant

When: Every Sunday until October 30, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Dude Chilling Park – 2300 Guelph Street, Vancouver

This farmers’ market began back in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective of markets. One of the most popular of the markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday until October 29, 2022

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

What: New West Farmer’s Market showcases dozens of vendors and food trucks each week. Shop for farm-fresh produce, local artisan items, gourmet prepared foods, and more while enjoying live entertainment.

When: Every Thursday from until November 3, 2022

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall – 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster

What: The Ambleside Farmers’ Market takes place in Ambleside Park, at the foot of 13th Street, every Sunday until October. This market offers West Vancouver a gathering spot for picking up fresh local food and goods from crafters and food artisans. The market is still accepting applications for vendors and hasn’t announced exact opening dates yet, so check back soon for more details!

When: Every Sunday until October 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Ambleside Park – 1000 Argyle Avenue (the end of 13th Street), West Vancouver