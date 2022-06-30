A wizard mini-golf course that’ll require you to hocus focus is now open in Vancouver.

Potion Putt only costs $18 to play, with yummy magical drinks and refreshments available.

Before 5 pm the event is family-friendly, but after that, only adults are allowed to play with their wands (wands meaning golf clubs, get your head out of the gutter).

The magical wizard golf course is located at the Vancouver Alpen Club on Victoria Drive, and it features a total of nine holes of magic. You’ll encounter “bubbling cauldrons, tasty potions, and magical portals along the way.”

You’ll want to book your tickets sooner than later, as many of the dates are already fully sold out.

The wizard golf course is inspired by a famous young wizard boy who you might know named Barry Motter (his actual name can’t be used due to copyright reasons).

Denver and San Francisco versions of the event have already completely sold out. There’s also a version of Potion Putt located in Melbourne, Australia that has been extremely popular.

For the adults, cauldron cocktails, butterscotch beer, alcoholic potions, and magical mocktails will be available to purchase.

“Grab your fellow wizarding fans and hop on your broomsticks to see who will be crowned the putt-putt winner.”

The event page suggests that visitors might have to “cast a few spells in order to excel and complete the mystical challenge.”

When: June 23 to August 7, 2022

Where: 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Click here for tickets and event times