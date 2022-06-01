Pride festivals to check out in and around Metro Vancouver this summer

Put on your brightest colours and get ready for fun days out because Pride festival season is upon us!

There are numerous Pride festivals and events happening across Metro Vancouver this summer. Many had to take a hiatus during the pandemic and are excited to return to live and in-person celebrations. And we’re excited for them too.

From massive parades to street festivals and picnics in the park, these Pride festivities are open and welcome to all.

We’ll add more Pride festivals and events to our checklist as they get announced, so stay tuned!

What: Vancouver Pride Society’s 2022 festival theme is “Together Again,” with events and activities planned throughout summer. The highlight is the return of the Sunset Beach Festival and the annual Pride Parade, which draws an estimated 400,000 spectators to downtown Vancouver.

When: July 31, 2022

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Through Vancouver’s West End and ending at Sunset Beach

Admission: Free

What: Burnaby’s annual Pride event recognizes and celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQIA2S+ community in Burnaby. Enjoy a full afternoon of live performances, activities, and more at Burnaby Civic Square.

When: July 23, 2022

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: Burnaby Civic Square – 6100 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: Surrey Pride is celebrating at Central City Plaza this year with “Open Minds and Open Hearts”. The event will feature entertainment including drag performances and Indigenous artists, live musicians, and a lip-synch contest. Attendees can also shop at the vendor booths.

When: June 25, 2022

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: The Plaza at Central City Mall – 10153 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: From August 5 to 14, New West will come alive with rainbows and activities for everyone to enjoy. Pride Week will wrap up with the Pride Street Party, where Columbia Street will be closed to traffic, and instead will play home to three stages full of live entertainment, a children’s area, vendors and food trucks, and multiple beer gardens

New West Pride will be also be joined by Last Door Recovery Society’s Untoxicated Event this year.

When: August 13, 2022

Time: 3 to 8 pm

Where: Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: Pride in PoCo is organized with the involvement of Port Coquitlam’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Roundtable and local youth. The event will include a city info booth and a number of live performances. Poco’s City Hall will also be lit up in rainbow colours on July 23 to recognize LGBT2SQ+ communities.

When: July 23, 2022

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: TBA

Admission: Free

What: PLEA Community Services’ Pride Picnic in the Park is a free family-friendly celebration. Enjoy live drag performances, a DJ, and interactive booths for youth. There will also be a BBQ lunch by donation, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

When: July 16, 2022

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Memorial Peace Park – 22407 Dewdney Trunk Road, Maple Ridge

Admission: Free

What: The fourth annual Delta Pride Picnic is slated to be happening on Sunday, August 21 at Ladner Memorial Park. Expect drag performances, live entertainment, food trucks and more during this inclusive celebration.

When: August 21, 2022

Time: TBA

Where: Memorial Park 5010 47 Avenue, Delta

Admission: Free

What: White Rock Pride Society is hosting its first-ever Pride Family Day at Miramar Plaza The family-friendly event will feature a vendor market, food carts, a kids zone and live performances throughout the day.

When: July 23, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Mirimar Plaza – 15165 Thrift Avenue, White Rock

Admission: Free

What: Pride Squamish is hosting a number of events throughout the summer that are worth the drive up the Sea to Sky Highway. Highlights include Fox and Oak selling Pride Community donuts from June 1 to 14th, with proceeds going to Pride Squamish. There is an All-Ages Wednesday Pride Social on June 15 from 7 to 9 pm at The Common.

Sea to Sky Allies and the Squamish Public Library are hosting a Drag Storytime event for youth with Sativa the Diva on June 18 from 1 to 2 pm, and Little Bookshop is hosting drop-in days throughout June for youth to participate in the Kids Artivist Project.

Howe Sound Women’s Centre is hosting a Summer Social as part of their Gender Diversity Inclusion Program on June 22 from 4:30 to 6 pm. Finally, there will be a Pride Bouldering event on September 17 and 18 that is currently being organized.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Squamish