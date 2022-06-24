Check out what's new at the Khatsahlano Street Party 2022

It’s almost time for one of Vancouver’s favourite summer events to return for a stellar, sun-soaked day of fun.

On Saturday, July 9, the Khatsahlano Street Party, a free annual celebration, will take over 10 blocks along Kitsilano’s fourth avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.

Attendees to the city’s largest free music and arts festival can look forward to more than 50 musical performances, local artisans, Indigenous cultural sharing, street performers, and beer gardens.

Not to mention over 50 food trucks!

To help you plan your big day out at Khatsahlano Street Party 2022, here is a dive into some of the exciting new events and activities coming to this year’s festival.

Host Nations Pavilions

The Museum of Vancouver has partnered with Khatsahlano to create a Host Nations Pavilion, showcasing talented local Indigenous artists from the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations. Take part in Cedar-Bark bracelet-making classes with Marissa Nahanee, enjoy live carving demos, shop at an Indigenous marketplace, and more.

Visitors will also have a chance to help create a huge, one-of-a-kind paint-by-numbers mural with Pantillio, featuring artwork by Chase Gray.

Phillips Beer Gardens

It’s shaping up to be a hot day, so cool off with a cold brew. There will be three Phillips Beer Gardens at Vine, Stephens, and Cypress, with the latter two featuring DJs to keep the party going. There will also be a full menu at all gardens so you’ll have plenty of choices.

Pie Eating Contests

No need to save room for dessert here, because it’s an all-out competition to the crust. The Pie Hole on West 4th will be hosting a kids pie-eating contest on the Trafalgar Khats Kids Stage at 4 pm. Older pie lovers won’t be left out because there will be contests outside their storefront all day long.

Gold’s Gym Obstacle Course

Want to put your speed and agility to the test? Stop by the Gold’s Gym Obstacle Course at Larch Street to see if you have what it takes to score the top time. There will be professional heats throughout the day but the course is also open to the public.

Celebration Stations

Strike a pose! Khatsahlano is #makingupformissingout with new Celebration Selfie Stations at Cypress and Vine, presented by TD Bank. Grab a prop, take a photo and post it with the hashtag for a chance to win prizes from a selection of West 4th Ave businesses.

Love at Khats

To keep the celebratory vibes going, the street party will be hosting Pop Up Wedding take place! Love at Khats with Weddings will be arranging eight nuptials during the day-long event, with florals and designs by Leis De Buds, coordination and planning by Pop up Weddings, wedding photos by Tyshawnna Reann Photography, and officiant provided by Young Hip and Married.

Topo Chico Garden

To help you stay refreshed after a long session of dancing to the huge lineup of music, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will be giving out free samples in the Topo Chico Garden beside Romers. Keep a lookout for their iconic yellow truck for a chance to win some cool prizes.

Kid’s Yoga

Kits is well known for its affection for yoga, and the little ones are encouraged to get in on the fun by joining Yoga Buttons for Kids Yoga at 11 am on the Trafalgar Stage. It’s a great way to get them limber and ready for a full day of activities.

T Garden

When you need a break from exploring the 10 blocks of action along West 4th Avenue, drop by the Yew t Garden for samples from #Wedrinkt. The coral tent will also have a number of games to play, including the classic bean bag toss.

Information Stations

With so much to see and do at Khatsahlano, you’ll want to make sure you’re fully equipped. So if you need suntan lotion from Sun Bum, stage schedules, phone charging, maps, or just a question answered, visit one of the street party’s Info Booths at Balsam or Yew.

They will also be selling limited numbers of 10 Year Tie Dye Fanny Packs, Bob Masse Posters and more, so pick up some swag too!

When: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

