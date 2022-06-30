We all love a cool breeze on a hot summer’s day. So how about feeling the wind rush past you when you’re sliding down a track at 90 km/hour? The Whistler Sliding Centre will be hosting its popular Summer Bobsleigh activity starting on Friday, July 1.

No experience is required for folks to take a piloted ride until September 4. You’ll even get a chance to discover the iconic 2010 Olympic Winter Games venue during your visit.

Guests will receive an orientation and a tour of the Whistler Sliding Centre when they first arrive, including an exclusive track walk.

You and your team will then get inside a four-person bobsleigh equipped with wheels and launch down the track. A trained pilot will guide you through twists and turns with speeds of up to 90km/hr.

Summer Bobsleigh runs four times a day from Wednesday to Sunday, rain or shine.

Each ride is $109 per adult, with one youth aged 12 to 18 sliding for free with a full-paying adult.

Any additional youth will slide for 50% off, with all proceeds from Summer Bobsleigh going to support sliding sports and athletes who train at the non-profit organization.

The minimum age to participate in Summer Bobsleigh is 12 years old and participants who are 12 and 13 must slide together with an accompanying adult in a 1:1 ratio. More information, as well as physical requirements for sliding, can be found online.

Those wanting to experience Whistler Sliding Centre at their own pace can go on a self-guided tour daily from July 1 to September 4. Pick up a track map at Guest Services from 9:30 am to 4:39 pm and explore the public areas of the Olympic legacy venue.

When: Wednesday to Sunday from July 1 to September 4, 2022

Time: Check-in at 10 am, 10:30 am, 1 pm, and 1:30 pm

Where: 4910 Glacier Lane, Whistler

Cost: Each ride is $109 per adult, with one youth aged 12 to 18 sliding for free with a full paying adult. Any additional youth will slide for 50 percent off. Book online

