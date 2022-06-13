You can join FREE outdoor yoga classes all summer long

Get ready to roll out your mats because there are a ton of free yoga classes happening all summer long in the city.

Mat Collective is doing yoga classes at Canada Place for free and offering a whole schedule of affordable outdoor yoga.

If you haven’t tried it before, doing yoga en plein air is a refreshing way to practice, meet new people, and get more activity into your day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mat Collective (@matcollectiveyvr)

Every Wednesday from June 1 to August 31 at 6 pm, you can register online for a free class at Canada Place.

You can also buy class passes to attend Thursday outdoor yoga classes by Kits Beach.

Outdoor classes can get washed out by rain, but on those exceptional dry and warm Vancouver summer nights, this is the best way to relax, unwind, and stretch in the city.

When: Wednesdays at 6 pm until August 31

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free! Book online to reserve your spot.