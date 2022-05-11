EventsNewsSummerScience

New interactive exhibit to open at Vancouver Aquarium this weekend

Amir Ali
May 11 2022, 5:30 pm
Main entrance into the Vancouver Aquarium at Stanley Park. (Shutterstock)
The Vancouver Aquarium will be launching a brand new interactive exhibit that is set to launch this weekend on Saturday, May 14.

The exhibit is called Wildlife Rescue: Miracles in Conservation, and will allow guests to have interactive experiences involving 12 endangered species.

“This exhibit profiles how species are being rescued, so we are delighted to welcome guests to experience Wildlife Rescue: Miracles in Conservation first hand,” said Vancouver Aquarium Executive Director Clint Wright in a statement.

Vancouver Aquarium

The exhibit will feature hands-on opportunities with interactive displays allowing guests to learn about wildlife rescues through small group presentations.

“Children and adults alike can explore the wonder of unique species including the Burmese star tortoise, Crested gecko, Domestic ferret, Western fox snake, Cane toad, Hog Island Boa Constrictor, Malagasy tree boa, Red knee tarantula, Green and Black Dart frog,” reads a statement from Vancouver Aquarium.

turtle

Vancouver Aquarium

More animals are expected to arrive at the aquarium “soon.”

The aquarium says that up until recently there were only a few hundred of the Burmese star tortoises alive.

“Conservation work has helped the population rebound.”

There are over 14,000 species today.

new animal

Vancouver Aquarium

“Everyone can have a role to play in the story of wildlife rescue. We invite everyone to
begin their journey as a wildlife rescuer,” added Vancouver Aquarium Animal Care
Director Mackenzie Neale.

This latest Vancouver Aquarium exhibit will run from May 14 to September 25.

 

