The essential guide to Vancouver's most exciting summer food festivals
The weather is finally heating up, which means it’s time to start talking about all the Vancouver summer food festivals happening this year.
From food truck fests to night markets to craft beer festivals, the next few months in Vancouver are shaping up to be very busy and very exciting, especially for the foodies among us.
But we know it can get a little overwhelming to keep track of everything that’s going on, let alone decide which events to attend. So we made this handy guide, broken down by month, to help you figure out which events you should definitely check out in Vancouver this summer.
Here’s our ultimate guide to Vancouver’s most exciting summer food festivals and events this season.
June:
White Rock Night Markets
From May to September, White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, will take over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with five different events.
Each will feature several of the best food trucks in the region, serving delicious eats, tasty treats, and cold drinks to keep you cool this summer. Guests can also shop at the curated artisan market while enjoying live music from talented local entertainers.
When: The last Friday of each month from May 31 to September 27, 2024
Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)
Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park
Cost: Free
Richmond Night Market
When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on site
Beer by the Pier 2024
The annual Beer by the Pier, presented by Darwin Properties Ltd., is happening on Saturday, June 15, at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver.
The delicious event will serve a wide variety of beers, cocktails, mocktails, and wines. It is also an important fundraiser for Family Services of the North Shore (FSNS), and tickets are on sale now.
When: June 15, 2024
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: $120 per person, purchase online
Capilano Mall Foodie Fest
Starting Saturday, June 15, and running all weekend long, this family-friendly, free event showcases delicious eats from local businesses and other fun entertainment opportunities. For this year, Capilano Mall Foodie Fest has a brand-new roster of food trucks that’ll be a hit with everyone’s tastebuds!
Step into the world of food science with Capilano Mall Foodie Fest’s Flavour Lab. Here, food scientist Bhavana Rao and her team will delight festival-goers with the magic of liquid nitrogen, freezing tasty treats that will be used as toppings on delicious scoops of ice cream!
When: Saturday, June 15 to Sunday, June 16
Time: 11 am – 4 pm, rain or shine
Where: Capilano Mall, West parking lot — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver
Price: This event is free to attend
The Vegan Night Market
A total of 13 Vegan Night Markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands.
From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the 45+ vendors at the Vegan Summer Night Markets offer unique items for all shopping needs.
When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29, 2024
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Locarno Beach
Admission: Free
SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest
The inaugural event combines a classic ribfest BBQ with adult-sized summer games, live music and more. SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest is inviting some of the country’s top rib and food trucks to set up shop and serve their mouthwatering eats to guests. There will also be live music, DJs, and a local artisan vendor market to check out.
What’s even better is that this festival is raising funds for the Lifted Organization, which supports local youth and mental health initiatives.
When: June 21 to 23, 2024
Time 12 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 8 pm (Sunday)
Where: Jonathan Rogers Park — 110 West 7th Vancouver
Admission: Free, register online
Strathcona Blocks Party
Celebrate the Strathcona community with fun activities, a beer garden, live performances, plenty of food trucks, and a community BBQ courtesy of Eden Cafe happening from 10 am to 2 pm.
When: June 22
Time: 12 to 5 pm
Where: Along the 600 to 900 blocks of E Hastings
Admission: Free
BC Halal Food Fest
On June 22 and 23, Holland Park will transform into a halal food paradise featuring plenty of food, drinks, and desserts. In addition to tasty treats, the festival will feature stage performances, a cultural bazaar, and amusement park rides.
When: June 22 and 23
Where: Holland Park — 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Greek Day on Broadway
The beloved celebration will feature authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more.
When: June 23, 2024
Admission: Free
Foodstock 2024
The Greater Vancouver Food Bank is bringing back Foodstock, a one-day fundraiser festival on June 23 at Swangard Stadium. Yukon Blonde and The Matinee are both set to perform, and there’s a pretty sweet lineup of food and drink vendors. Additionally, there will be a marketplace for you to shop from some local stores. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or a lawn chair and get ready to enjoy a relaxing day at this 19+ event.
When: Sunday, June 23
Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby
Time: 12 to 5 pm
Tickets: $35 (plus fees and taxes)
July
Steveston Salmon Festival
This one-day event features a parade, live music, performances, food, and much more. The party gets started at 9:30 am with a Kids Bike Parade followed by the official festival parade from 10 am to noon, starting at Garry Point Park and ending at Moncton Street and Railway Avenue.
A major highlight of this event is the salmon bake featuring savoury, barbecued salmon filets that have become a Steveston favourite. For those early risers, there will also be a pancake breakfast starting at 8 am and food trucks throughout the day.
When: July 1
Where: Steveston Village
Admission: Free
Night Market at the Met
Visitors can expect plenty of tasty eats from vendors such as Wakwak Burgers, WA Bagel, Butcher’s Block BBQ, Kam Wai Dim Sum, Don Oso, Bak’d, and so many more! There will also be a free photo booth alongside live music, a street circus, balloon-making, and much more!
When: From July 4th to 7th
Where: 4700 Kingsway Street, Burnaby
Cost: Free admission
VCBW Craft Beer Week Festival 2024
You can expect an impressive lineup of breweries and cideries from BC, across Canada, and around the world at this year’s Craft Beer Week Festival. And, of course, epic live entertainment is also on the menu.
When: July 6, 2024
Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Early bird $65, regular $95
Country Club
Get ready to dust off your boots for this summer’s Country Club, the ultimate blend of a country-themed musical fest and a showcase of great American and Canadian Whiskey cocktails.
American country star Tanner Adell, who recently collaborated with Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter album, will be headlining at the PNE Fairgrounds alongside Canadian country singer Jojo Mason. As for bites, you can expect everything from classic BBQ fare to Southern-inspired dishes. Savour mouth-watering ribs, classic Southern comforts, and other BBQ favourites.
When: July 7, 2024
Time: 1 to 7 pm
Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $30 (presale) $55 (regular)
Canada Bubble Tea Festival
The largest Bubble Tea Festival in Canada is coming to Metro Vancouver this summer for three whole days and will feature all the bubble tea you can dream of.
When: July 19 to 21, 2024
Where: Swangard Stadium — 6100 Boundary Road, Burnaby
Admission: One-Day Pass $9.99, 3-Day Pass $14.99
Fridays on Front
Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Friday, July 12, on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.
When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024
Time: 5 to 9 pm
Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster
Admission: Free
Surrey Fusion Festival 2024
Surrey Fusion Festival, presented by Coast Capital, will celebrate its 17th anniversary on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21, at Holland Park. The massive two-day event showcases music, heritage, and live entertainment. Festival goers will also discover dozens of unique cultural pavilions. And don’t worry — there will be plenty of tasty food from around the world.
When: July 20 and 21, 2024
Time: 11 am to 10 pm
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Admission: Free
The Cup 2024
The Cup (formerly known as “The Deighton Cup”) is taking over Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 20.
The day-long event is serving up live entertainment, a new Michelin Star Trackside dining experience, and even the debut of a fashion marketplace featuring over 25 lifestyle brands. Plus, this year’s Cocktail Jockey returns with a ’70s-inspired pop-up speakeasy, bringing together top mixologists in an exclusive 200-person lounge.
When: July 20, 2024
Time: Noon to 7 pm
Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Presale for The Cup begins on April 16 and tickets start at $65. Purchase online
False Creek Crab Fest
The mouthwatering festivities will take place at the False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf on Saturday, July 27, from noon to 4:30 pm.
The event will showcase the area’s plentiful bounty of Pacific Northwest seafood with a Dungeness crab boil prepared by Chef Vish Mayekar (of Caffe La Tana, Pepino’s Spaghetti House, and as seen on Top Chef Canada season 10) and Johnny Bridge (Oceanwise Ambassador).
When: July 27, 2024
Time: Various time slots from Noon to 4:30 pm
Where: False Creek Harbour Authority — Fishermen’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Punchbowl 2024
Guests will discover over 50 vendors sampling over 250 summer spirits, beer and cider cocktail creations, wine, and food. There will also be one-of-a-kind taco creations to chow down on throughout your Punchbowl visit. Whether you’re a soft-shell fan or a hard-shell devotee, you’re sure to find mouthwatering eats to satisfy your hunger.
When: July 27, 2024
Time: Daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm
Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
August
BC Dumpling Festival
This year’s event will take place on August 10. On Instagram, the festival shared people can expect tons of food (and dumplings, of course), live entertainment, a kids zone, plenty of vendors, and much more. The festival will showcase different types of dumplings from all over the world, making for the perfect opportunity to try out your favourites — as well as something new — all in one place.
When: Saturday, August 10
Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Tickets: Free admission (donations welcomed)
Dished Food Truck Fest 2024
It’s the greatest thing to happen since our collaboration treat with Mister: the first-ever Dished Food Truck Fest, presented by Daily Hive, is happening in downtown Vancouver this summer.
We’ve teamed up with the one and only Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival to bring you the must-hit event of the season, set to take place on Sunday, August 11 from 11 am to 7 pm. The celebration of all things delicious will feature a whopping 18 food trucks and live music. This will be a family-friendly shindig, and there will be ample seating as well.
When: Sunday, August 11, from 11 am to 7 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (north side of Vancouver Art Gallery, between Hornby and Howe Streets)
Cost: Free entry
Diner en Blanc Vancouver 2024
Le Diner en Blanc Vancouver will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2024. As per tradition, the location will not be revealed until the day of the event (which happens rain or shine). The formal event invites guests to dine in a picturesque setting outdoors while wearing all-white — an effect that is both visually striking and theatrical.
This large-scale picnic, modelled after the original Le Dîner en Blanc in Paris, has previously taken place at venues such as the VanDusen Botanical Gardens, David Lam Park, Jack Poole Plaza, Concord Plaza, and Canada Place.
When: August 15, 2024
Where: TBA
Tickets: Join the waitlist
Meet Me in Gastown
Held on Gastown’s iconic Water Street, this event will feature a not-to-be-missed performance from the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra and a street food festival hosted by local restaurants. Be sure to check back here for more details once they’re revealed.
When: August 15
Halal Ribfest
Founded in Toronto, The Halal Ribfest is set to be a much bigger event this year, with stops in BC, Alberta, Ontario, and several American states. The tour will arrive in Vancouver on August 30 and is calling itself “the ultimate Halal BBQ experience.” The event will feature halal food vendors offering everything from shawarma to burgers to South African BBQ, as well as ice cream stalls and beverage options.
When: August 30
Where: Holland Park — 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Tickets: Available online
September
BC Gin Festival
The BC Gin Festival, taking place on Friday, September 6, will have over 45 tastings of gins from local and international distilleries, with more being added to the list.
The festival features three events on September 6. There’s a limited admission Juniper Exclusive Tasting with award-winning bartender Amber Bruce, and the first and second tastings showcase a wide selection of craft gins from distilleries from all over.
When: Friday, September 6
Time: 5 to 11 pm
Where: Historic Exhibition Hall, Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Tickets: $150 plus applicable fees: Juniper Exclusive Tasting
$65 plus applicable fees: First & Second Tasting
Flats Fest
This summer fest will feature live music, a Kid’s Zone, food trucks, and an artisan market. Be sure to check back here for more details once they’re announced.
When: September 7
Where: 565 Great Northern Way, Vancouver
Admission: Free