You read the headline right: Western Canada’s largest halal food festival is returning to Surrey this summer.

On June 22 and 23, Holland Park will transform into a halal food paradise featuring plenty of food, drinks, and desserts to enjoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Halal Food Fest (@bchalalfoodfest)

While food vendors have yet to be announced, previous years saw food from Bangladesh, Fiji, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Palestine, and more serving up authentic halal dishes.

“The BC Halal Food Fest aims to provide a spotlight on halal food, local vendors and to educate people on halal food and its benefits,” continued the festival on Instagram.

In addition to plenty of tasty treats, the festival will feature stage performances, a cultural bazaar, and amusement park rides.

Vendor registration is still open for those who want to participate.

Will you be hitting up this food festival? Let us know in the comments.

When: June 22 and 23

Where: Holland Park — 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok