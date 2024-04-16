FoodFood EventsFood News

BC saw its very first Dumpling Festival in 2022 at Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park, bringing together both dumpling creators and enthusiasts from across the Lower Mainland.

Now, the festival is returning for its third year.

This year’s event will take place on August 10. On Instagram, the festival shared people can expect tons of food (and dumplings, of course), live entertainment, a kids zone, plenty of vendors, and much more.

The festival will showcase different types of dumplings from all over the world, making for the perfect opportunity to try out your favourites — as well as something new — all in one place.

 

“The idea for BC Dumpling Festival was sparked during COVID-19 when there was a rise in anti-Asian hate and crime in our community,” states the festival on its website.

Each year, the dumpling festival highlights a different country, intending to foster a deeper appreciation for the many cultures that make up the community. While this year’s theme has yet to be revealed, last year’s festival focused on Korea.

Details for this year’s Dumpling Festival are still being sorted, but last year’s featured a dumpling eating contest with the winner dubbed the “Dumpling Eating Champion.”

The event will take place on Saturday, August 10. Be sure to check back here for more details when they’re announced.

BC Dumpling Festival 2024

When: Saturday, August 10
Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Tickets: Free admission (donations welcomed)

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright and Marco Ovies

