Daily Hive Dished is dropping its first-ever collaboration treat

It’s been one heck of a year so far, and we are so glad it’s finally summer.

To help kick off our all-time favourite season, we here at Dished Vancouver have been planning our first-ever foodie collaboration and we can’t wait for you to taste it.

We’ve teamed up with one of the city’s top sweet spots, Mister Artisan Ice Cream, to bring you the ultimate seasonal treat.

The all-new French Toast Crunch Ice Cream Sando is an exclusive offering that will be available for one day only on Saturday, June 26, at the Yaletown ice cream shop.

Made from French toast infused ice cream with a maple syrup drizzle sandwiched between two Cinnamon Toast Crunch cookies, this sando is a nostalgic throwback and an ode to a much-loved sugary sweet breakfast cereal.

To ensure you lock yours down, you can preorder the exclusive sandwich right now.

After that, you simply need to pick it up at Mister’s 1141 Mainland Street location in Yaletown on June 26 anytime between 2 and 10 pm.

There will only be a very limited number of sandwiches for walk-ins on June 26, so preorders are highly recommended.

The best part about this collab (other than the deliciousness that will ensue) is all profits from French Toast Crunch Ice Cream Sando sales on the 26th will be donated to The Vancouver Food & Beverage Community Fund.

Be sure to grab your sandwich while you can…it’s here for a good time, not a long time!

When: Saturday, June 26 from 2 to 10 pm

Where: Mister — 1141 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Price: $7; preorder online now