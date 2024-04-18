There’s no need to feel crabby — the False Creek Crab Fest is returning to Vancouver this summer for its second year.

The festivities will take place at the False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf on Saturday, July 27, from noon to 4:30 pm.

The event will showcase the area’s plentiful bounty of Pacific Northwest seafood with a crab boil prepared by Chef Vish Mayekar (of Caffe La Tana, Pepino’s Spaghetti House, and as seen on Top Chef Canada season 10) and Johnny Bridge. Last year’s festival also featured an assortment of locally baked bread and flavoured kinds of butter.

Last year also saw a selection of beer from Granville Island Brewery and natural wine from local winery Fabrique-Ste-George.

The sweet summer event will bring together seafood lovers in a stunning seaside setting, along with live music, games, and more.

More info on this seafood festival is expected to be announced soon. Be sure to check back here for ticket prices and more event details.

False Creek Crab Fest

When: Saturday, July 27

Time: Noon to 4:30 pm

Where: False Creek Harbour Authority — Fishermen’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

With files from Daryn Wright