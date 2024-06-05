Love salmon? Well, we don’t blame you. Buckle up to learn all about the Steveston Salmon Festival returning to Metro Vancouver this year.

This one-day event features a parade, live music, performances, food, and much more. The party gets started at 9:30 am with a Kids Bike Parade followed by the official festival parade from 10 am to noon, starting at Garry Point Park and ending at Moncton Street and Railway Avenue.

A major highlight of this event is the salmon bake featuring savoury, barbecued salmon filets that have become a Steveston favourite. For those early risers, there will also be a pancake breakfast starting at 8 am and food trucks throughout the day.

There will also be two live music zones, roving entertainers, a Japanese cultural show, face painting, interactive games, button making, an art show, and programs and exhibits at numerous Steveston historic sites.

The Steveston Salmon Festival originally began as a “Sports Day” themed event, which was held as a fundraiser to build a playground in Steveston Park in 1944. The Steveston Salmon Festival pays homage to the community’s salmon fishing heritage, and the dedication of the citizens of Steveston still drives “Canada’s biggest little birthday party” each year.

When: July 1

Where: Steveston Village

