Capilano Mall Foodie Fest returns for 2024 with an even tastier lineup

Get ready for a delicious weekend Vancouver, because the Capilano Mall Foodie Fest is back for its fourth year, and festival-goers will want to come hungry!

Starting Saturday, June 15, and running all weekend long, this family-friendly, free event showcases some delicious eats from local businesses, plus other fun entertainment opportunities. For this year, Capilano Mall Foodie Fest has a brand-new roster of food trucks that’ll be a hit with everyone’s tastebuds!

Chow down on deep-fried spiral potato, zucchini, and yam from Tornado Potato, bubble tea and shaved ice from Slothfuls, comfort foods from MidnightJoesVancouver, and more at the festival’s food truck portion!

Step into the world of food science with Capilano Mall Foodie Fest’s Flavour Lab. Here, food scientist Bhavana Rao and her team will delight festival-goers with the magic of liquid nitrogen, freezing tasty treats that will be used as toppings on delicious scoops of ice cream!

Don’t forget to hit up the yummy Good Eats Market where you can purchase artisanal goodies from BC vendors like freshly baked goods from Cookies by John, macarons from Bon Macaron Patisserie, garlic and chilli oil from Haute Foods, and many more.

You can work up an appetite while dancing to live musical sets from Nikita Afonso and Scott Crompton on Saturday, June 15, and Jada Leroux and Lucas Furseth playing the tunes on Sunday, June 16. Kiddos can also enjoy face painting, balloon twisters, and glitter tattoos.

So who’s hungry? Rain or shine, head to the Capilano Mall Foodie Fest this June and treat your tastebuds!

When: Saturday, June 15 to Sunday, June 16

Time: 11 am – 4 pm, rain or shine

Where: Capilano Mall, West parking lot — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Price: This event is free to attend.