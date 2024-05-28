Diner en Blanc: Vancouver's iconic outdoor dinner party reveals 2024 date

A popular all-white-everything pop-up dinner party is returning to Vancouver for another year of fabulousness this summer.

Le Diner en Blanc Vancouver is happening on Thursday, August 15, 2024. As per tradition, the location will not be revealed until the day of the event (which happens rain or shine).

The formal event invites guests to dine in a picturesque setting outdoors while wearing all-white – an effect that is both visually striking and theatrical.

This large-scale picnic, which is modelled after the original Le Dîner en Blanc in Paris, has previously taken place at venues like the VanDusen Botanical Gardens, David Lam Park, Jack Poole Plaza, Concord Plaza, and Canada Place.

In a press release, Diner en Blanc shared that this year’s top-secret location is “more epic than ever.”

“We are thrilled to bring this global sensation to Vancouver once again,” said Aly Armstrong, owner of Aly Armstrong Events, this year’s host. “It’s a spectacular evening full of celebration and community, and we have a feeling this year is going to be the best yet.”

The event was created over 30 years ago in Paris by François Pasquier and a handful of his friends.

The iconic dinner still carries on a set of traditions and rules that must be followed: you have to wear white and you must bring a table, chairs, and a tablecloth (all white of course). However, for the first time ever, guests can also secure table and chair rentals online through Le Dîner en Blanc’s e-store to pick up on-site.

If you’re hoping to attend this year’s event, you can join the waitlist now.

Diner en Blanc Vancouver 2024

When: August 15, 2024

Where: TBA

Tickets: Join the waitlist