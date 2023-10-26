FoodFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Gram Cafe closes multiple locations in Metro Vancouver

Oct 26 2023, 11:43 pm
Sad news for pancake fans: Gram Cafe closed two locations.

The Aberdeen Centre and Amazing Brentwood locations were removed from the malls’ directory and marked as “Permanently Closed” on Google. Additionally, when Dished called both stores, we were met with a disconnected number. However, both stores are still listed on Gram’s website.

Gram cafe closed

Google

The pancake chain has yet to announce any of these closures online.

The status of Gram’s Kensington location is a bit more up in the air.

We couldn’t reach the store, and it’s currently listed as “Temporarily closed” on Google.

Gram cafe closed

Google Maps

Upon calling the Kerrisdale location (the only one that appears open in Metro Vancouver), an employee confirmed that the Kensington store is temporarily closed but could not give us a date for when the store would reopen.

Gram is best known for its thick and jiggly soufflé pancakes as well as its sweet and savoury pancakes. From salmon and avocado to caramelized banana, if you want it, there’s a pancake topped with it.

Be sure to check back as we update you with more information regarding these closures.

