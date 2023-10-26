Local coffee shop The Good Wolf Cafe & Co took to Instagram to announce that, with a heavy heart, it will be closing its storefront.

The cafe is located in Port Coquitlam and operates in only 100 square feet.

“I have made the decision to close the tiny cafe,” shared owner Jerrica Hackett on Instagram. “I wanted to keep this long term but recent events have changed my view on that.”

The Good Wolf was known for its specialty coffee (made with its own roasted beans) as well as classic cafe offerings like croissants, muffins, and other sweet and savoury treats.

It also made sure to feature products made by local, female, and BIPOC entrepreneurs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Good Wolf Cafe & Co. (@goodwolfcafe)

However, the closure doesn’t mean the end for the Good Wolf brand.

“We are going to be continuing with the mobile operation” continued Hackett. “The Wandering Wolf Cafe will be on the road hitting events and food truck spots near you.”

For those who love the Good Wolf Cafe experience, Hackett has some encouraging words. “I guarantee we’ll be back. Not in this location but somewhere else — somewhere maybe not so tiny.”

“I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to start my business in this space. I don’t think I could have done it anywhere else so I am super grateful.”

The physical location will be open for two more days on October 27 and 28 from 9 am to 3 pm, so be sure to visit while you can.

Address: 1388 Dominion Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Phone: 604-838-1818

Instagram