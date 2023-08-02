It’s truly the end of an era for one Yaletown-based patisserie.

Ganache Patisserie, located at 1262 Homer Street, has announced on its Instagram page that the business is up for sale as its lease ends in October.

Peter Fong, owner and pastry chef, hopes that there is someone out there “looking to fulfill their dream to open a bakery, pastry shop or cafe and will jump at this amazing opportunity!”

“Personally, after a lot of thought and contemplation, and dealing with my father’s recent passing, my focus will move away from the retail business and look at new opportunities and challenges that will allow me to focus more on my family while staying within the baking and pastry industry that I love,” Fong adds.

Ganache has been in business in the area for 20 years and has specialized in cakes, chocolates, pastries, and other desserts.

Fong says in the announcement that while there are no concrete plans for the next steps quite yet, he’ll be looking to take on custom orders as time allows. He also encourages folks to continue to follow him for information on how to place orders in the future.

Ganache has not announced an official last day yet but says it will be open for another couple of months and will make an announcement once a day has been finalized.