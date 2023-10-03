A longtime family-run Vancouver grocer has shared it will be closing up shop at the end of the month. Union Market in Strathcona will shutter after its final day of business on October 31.

The 810 Union Street neighbourhood spot posted the news over the weekend, noting that after over three decades of operation, it was “not an easy decision” but was time for “new adventures and challenges.”

Run by the much-loved Bernardino family, Union Market served as a Portuguese grocery store offering everything from treats like custard tarts and ice cream to traditional Portuguese foods, homemade meals, and more.

After 31 years of dedicated service we made the decision to close our doors. It was not an easy decision but we strongly believe we should follow our dreams and embrace new adventures and challenges. We felt in our hearts our time here is done and we view it as the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our lives and the opportunity to explore new horizons. We would like to express our deepest appreciation to our employees for their hard work and dedication. We could not have accomplished all that we did without their unwavering commitment. We truly, thank you.

You still have a few weeks to head to Union Market before it closes.