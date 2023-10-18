Italian eatery SeaHouse Restaurant closed its doors

After operating for several years, SeaHouse Restaurant has closed its doors.

It now joins a long list of other recent restaurant closures in Metro Vancouver, such as Chef Hung Taiwan Bistro 990, Paddlewheeler Pub, and Tacomio’s North Vancouver location.

The restaurant was known for its pizza, pasta, and occasional live jazz night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SeaHouse | Vancouver Restaurant (@seahousevancouver)

The business has quietly closed with previous signs for SeaHouse gone and a “Leased” sign already up. The website is still live, but social media accounts have gone quiet, and OpenTable has stopped allowing reservations.

With SeaHouse Restaurant closed, it’s still unclear what will be taking its place. Be sure to check back here for any updates.