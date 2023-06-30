An employee of Squamish’s Zephyr Cafe shared the unfortunate news earlier this week that the beloved cafe is being forced to close.

An integral part of the downtown Squamish community since 2008, Zephyr Cafe has offered a space for locals to gather, meet friends, and enjoy its vegan, organic, and gluten-free options.

In a Facebook post, shared on June 29, Amanda Jane Desjardins shared that “The Zephyr Cafe will be closing permanently at the end of September.”

“Our landlords have made little attempt to negotiate a reasonable rent increase for us to be able to stay on Cleveland Avenue, and have made it pretty clear we are not what their vision is for downtown Squamish,” she added.

In the post, Desjardins explains that, beyond her own emotional feelings at this news, she’s greatly concerned for the future of Squamish itself and how “the lack of community space will impact the place I love.”

According to Desjardins, the development company that has purchased the building is ICT Group (The Imagining Communities Together Group) and reportedly plans to replace Zephyr with a retail space.

“Zephyr Cafe is not just a place to get coffee and food. It is a place where everyone is welcome. Where people can work. Meet up with friends. Meet new friends. Meet new climbing partners. Play a game of chess. Play music in the dead of winter, when your seasonal depression is at its peak,” Desjardins adds.

A petition has been started by the community to save Zephyr, and while it may be too late to save the space, according to Desjardins, she hopes that what replaces it can at least be a ” social space that encourages community” and not more retail stores selling climbing equipment.

Dished has reached out to ICT Group for comments and will update this story.