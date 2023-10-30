Yum Sweet Shop just opened the biggest candy store in Vancouver

If you’ve got a sweet tooth then we’ve got good news for you. Yum Sweet Shop just opened a second location in Kitsilano that will be serving candy, ice cream, and more.

Additionally, Yum shared on Instagram the store will be “Vancouver’s largest Candy, Ice Cream, and Sweets Shop.”

“Words can’t even describe how excited we are to be here in Kits,” continued Yum. “Thank you so much to everyone who’s been out to say hi to us.”

Yum is best known for its fun treats, including novelty candies, cookies, candies, sundaes, and soft-serve ice cream. Its first location opened in 2018 at 4150 Main Street.

The new location is right beside the historic Hollywood Theatre and opened on October 29.

It will be operating daily from 12 pm to 10 pm on weekdays and 11 am to 10 pm on weekends.

Address: 3128 West Broadway, Vancouver

