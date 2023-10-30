Sneak peek: Reflections Winter Terrace at Rosewood Hotel Georgia

Halloween, who? We have some news that’ll make you want to hop on over to the next holiday season ASAP.

Reflections Winter Terrace at Rosewood Hotel Georgia returns this week, and we popped into the much-loved, tucked-away space to sneak preview what’s on the menu this year.

This enchanted oasis always screams holiday cheer both in its decor and its festive drinks, and this year is no different.

Patrons only have to wait until Wednesday this week to get a taste of everything, as Reflections is accepting reservations from November 1 onward.

So what’s in store for you festive folks? Let’s get into it.

Come dressed in your smart casual attire and hop in the elevator up to the fourth-floor terrace of the downtown Vancouver hotel and indulge in an array of seasonal sips and bites.

The sophisticated outdoor bar offers everything from a Festive G&T to a drink called Santa’s Little Helper, made with St. Remy Signature, espresso, Kahlua, gomme syrup, menthe, and pastille whipped cream.

Other highlights from the winter cocktail program include the Reindeer Rumble featuring Mt.Gay Eclipse, fig syrup, apple and lime, old-fashioned bitter, and egg white foam, and the oh-so-crushable Mistletoe Mule made with Metaxa 12 star, winter syrup, lime, and ginger beer.

You can also get Gingerbread Shots — something we’re keen to try during our next visit. These are a combo of Jagermeister, Baileys, and gingerbread syrup.

Sounds like the ultimate holiday-themed pick-me-up, if you ask us.

Now, moving on to bites. Reflections always offers an array of tapas-inspired dishes that are crowd-pleasers. We dug into some of the best.

Think beetroot hummus, ahi tuna tartare, blistered shishitos, and garlic butter sauteed jumbo tiger prawns.

In terms of larger format plates, we tried some stunning ones during our visit.

Both the braised beef short ribs and the gnocchi with crispy sage and parmesan were top-notch.

Naturally, holiday-themed desserts such as the sticky toffee pudding and pumpkin spiced cheesecake are available to round out your meal if you have a sweet tooth.

Reflections also offers brunch service, which is available on weekends from 9 am to 2 pm.

Be sure to plan ahead and make a reservation for this spot while you can, the seasonal experience books up quickly!

Reflections: The Winter Terrace

Address: The Rosewood Hotel Georgia — 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-673-7043