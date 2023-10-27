FoodFood NewsRestaurant Closings

La Catrina Mexican Tacos quietly closes in Vancouver

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Oct 27 2023, 10:59 pm
La Catrina Mexican Tacos quietly closes in Vancouver

We’re sad to report that La Catrina Mexican Tacos has closed after seven years.

The location opened in 2016 and served a wide variety of tacos and other Mexican favourites like quesadillas and burritos. The shop eventually opened a second location on Burrard, but that one has since closed as well.

Now, the original Catrina Mexican Tacos is gone for good.

While nothing has been formally announced by the restaurant, Catrina’s Instagram bio now says “permanently closed.”

La Catina Mexican Tacos

Dished

There are also signs on the door that say, “Closed, thanks for the support.”

It also goes on to say that all supplies and decorations are available for sale.

This comes after a slew of closures this week like Gram Cafe, Good Wolf, and Valley Commons Tasting Room and Bistro.

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop