La Catrina Mexican Tacos quietly closes in Vancouver

We’re sad to report that La Catrina Mexican Tacos has closed after seven years.

The location opened in 2016 and served a wide variety of tacos and other Mexican favourites like quesadillas and burritos. The shop eventually opened a second location on Burrard, but that one has since closed as well.

Now, the original Catrina Mexican Tacos is gone for good.

While nothing has been formally announced by the restaurant, Catrina’s Instagram bio now says “permanently closed.”

There are also signs on the door that say, “Closed, thanks for the support.”

It also goes on to say that all supplies and decorations are available for sale.

This comes after a slew of closures this week like Gram Cafe, Good Wolf, and Valley Commons Tasting Room and Bistro.