Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will soon do so soon.

After serving the community for over 10 years, Fratelli European Bakery has closed its New Westminster location.

Its final day of operation was on June 1, 2024. You can still visit the bakery at its Commercial Drive spot, located at 1795 Commercial Drive, Vancouver.

Address: 459 E Columbia Street, New Westminster

Deer Garden Signatures updated its website to share that its Union Square location closed its doors on July 7 due to the lease expiring and that it would be relocating.

While no opening date has been announced for the new spot, Deer Garden concluded the statement by saying, “We look forward to welcoming you to our new location soon.”

Address: 8119 Park Road, Richmond

It’s been a tough couple of months for Vancouver restaurants, and now another spot has announced it has closed. On Yogurt posted on Instagram that its final day of business was June 23.

“Due to personal reasons and a reevaluation of our career path, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors after an unforgettable run since 2015,” shared the gelato spot.

Address: 95 Smithe Street Vancouver

The brewery shared that its last day of operation was on Monday, July 1.

Silver Valley specialized in English Ales but brews all kinds of beers, from IPAs to Stouts and Sours.

Address: 11952 224th Street, Maple Ridge

Last month, Ooh La La Donuts and Coffee announced it closed its West Point Grey store, citing “circumstances completely out of our control” as the reason for the closure.

“We want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for all the love and support our Abbotsford location has received over the past 11 years,” the bistro shared, adding that it has outgrown its Abbotsford location.

The new location is set to open in early August at the corner of 86th Avenue and 203A Street in Langley.

Address: 101 – 3550 Mt. Lehman Road, Abbotsford

Located at 1125 Falcon Drive, Coquitlam, the spot’s final day of operation was on June 18.

“To our customers you really are the best and thanks for your support. For the staff, we’ve all done a great job and [are] proud of you.” continued the pub.

Address: 1125 Falcon Drive, Coquitlam

Middle Eastern restaurant Paramount Fine Foods has quietly closed its doors.

Dished contacted Paramount, which confirmed the closure and said the reason for the closure was that the lease was coming to an end, and they had decided not to renew.

Address: 560 Robson Street, Vancouver

Located at 2232 McAllister Avenue in Port Coquitlam, the spot was best known for its traditional Greek cuisine and pizza offerings.

On its website, it shared that it’s been at the corner of McAllister and Donald in downtown Port Coquitlam for nearly 50 years.

Address: 2232 McAllister Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Signs on the doors of Simit Bakery’s West Broadway spot say it is now “permanently closed.”

“Sorry we couldn’t make it,” said the signs in the bakery. It then cited the construction in the area as the reason for the closure.

Address: 191 W Broadway, Vancouver

Boardwalk Brewing, located at 575 Seaborne Avenue, Port Coquitlam, will close on Sunday, July 14.

For its final week of operating, Boardwalk shared that it will be having happy hour pricing all day and 10% off all to-go beers.

Address: 575 Seaborne Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Known for its tacos, burritos, nachos, and great vibes, Tacofino’s Gastown burrito and taco bar has been serving up hungry patrons for 10 years since it opened its doors in January 2015.

Owners share that the 15 W Cordova Street location will close on August 18, 2024.

Address: 15 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Daily Hive’s Urbanized shared the news that Listel Hotel Vancouver, as it exists today, will permanently close this November to undergo a redevelopment.

This means the eateries that operate as part of the Robson Street hotel will also be winding down. Both Forage and The Jervis Joint will wrap up operations in November.

Vancouver’s Olympic Village area will lose a staple restaurant this fall, as The Flying Pig Group of Restaurants will shutter its outpost there.

The Flying Pig Olympic Village (127 2nd Avenue West) confirmed to Dished that it will close in late fall.

Address: 127 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1111

Cioppino’s, located at 1133 Hamilton Street in Yaletown, told Dished it will close on December 21.

Founder and chef Pino Posteraro told Dished, “At the moment, at 60 years of age, I want to finish strongly (along with loyal and dedicated staff) the last eight months of our glorious 25 years of business.”

Address: 1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-7466

With files from Hanna McLean and Marco Ovies