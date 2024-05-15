FoodFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill to close its doors after a "glorious 25 years"

May 15 2024, 12:00 am
Courtesy Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill & Enoteca

Restaurant closures have been on the rise in Vancouver, and now Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill has announced it’s closing its doors after 25 years of operations.

Cioppino’s, located at 1133 Hamilton Street in Yaletown, told Dished that it will close on December 21.

Founder and chef Pino Posteraro told Dished, “At the moment, at 60 years of age, I want to finish strongly (along with loyal and dedicated staff) the last eight months of our glorious 25 years of business.”

Chef Posteraro told Dished he currently has no other future projects lined up at the moment.

Cioppino’s has been named one of the best Italian restaurants in the world and is one of Drake’s favourite places to eat as well.

Will you miss this much-loved Italian restaurant? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-7466

Marco Ovies
