6 recent celebrity restaurant sightings in Vancouver
Vancouver is known as Hollywood North for a reason — there are always plenty of major celebrity sightings because there’s always something going on.
And if there’s one thing we know about celebs, it’s that they love their food.
Lucky for them, Vancouver is full of fantastic restaurants, cafés, and bars, sure to please even the brightest of stars.
Vancouverites also happen to have eagle eyes when it comes to celeb sightings, so chances are if someone famous is eating at a restaurant here — or just giving it a shoutout and shiny seal of approval — we’re going to know all about it.
Here are some recent local celebrity sightings and shoutouts to know about.
Owen Wilson
Since American actor Owen Wilson has been in Vancouver, he seems to be enjoying everything this city has to offer.
He’s been seen enjoying a wholesome bike ride, taking in a hockey game, and now he’s been spotted indulging in some of the city’s best food, including Maizal, a Mexican restaurant in Vancouver.
Maizal shared a photo of the actor with two staff members on Sunday, along with the caption, “A pleasure to have Owen Wilson today at Maizal!! Big fans!”
Missy Elliot, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland
Hip-hop legend Missy Elliott was recently in Vancouver kicking off her historical tour and was seen celebrating with the show’s special guests Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland.
American singer Ciara’s husband, Russel Wilson, seems to be travelling with the musicians as they kick off the tour. The football player shared photos on Instagram stories of him cheering on his wife and photos of the afterparty at Prophecy Bar, a cocktail lounge under Rosewood Hotel Georgia.
Mick Jagger
Jagger, the frontman of the rock band The Rolling Stones, was in Vancouver on Saturday as part of their “Stones Tour’24 Hackney Diamonds.”
The day before performing an incredible show that has kept fans raving, Jagger stopped by Vij’s.
The restaurant shared a photo of Jagger and Vikram Vij, the owner and chef, on the patio and described meeting the musician as a “magical moment.”
Seth Rogen
Vancouverite Seth Rogen can’t seem to get enough of the delicious food available in his hometown.
Maenam’s wine director, Kurtis Kolt, posted a selfie with the Hollywood star with the location listed as Maenam. This post was then shared by the restaurant on Instagram.
Rogen has been known to dine at some of Vancouver’s best spots. He’s been a big advocate for Lee’s Donuts and has given the donut shop shoutouts on multiple Netflix shows like Dinner Time Live with David Chang and Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.
Bowen Yang, Seth Rogen, and Tzi Ma
Vancouver has a pretty epic dining scene, and plenty of celebrities have taken notice. Most recently, Vancouverite Seth Rogen, SNL Star Bowen Yang, and Hong Kong actor Tzi Ma were spotted at the much-loved Vietnamese eatery Lunch Lady.
An employee shared photos of the stars with staff on her Instagram story.
Pedro Pascal and Joe Pantoliano
Actors Pedro Pascal and Joe Pantoliano dined at one of Vancouver’s best Italian spots (AKA one of Drake’s favourite restaurants).
Posteraro told Daily Hive the two dropped by and let him decide what to eat.
“They leave it in my hands and creativity,” he said.
With files from Nikitha Martins and Hanna McLean