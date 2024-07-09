Vancouver is known as Hollywood North for a reason — there are always plenty of major celebrity sightings because there’s always something going on.

And if there’s one thing we know about celebs, it’s that they love their food.

Lucky for them, Vancouver is full of fantastic restaurants, cafés, and bars, sure to please even the brightest of stars.

Vancouverites also happen to have eagle eyes when it comes to celeb sightings, so chances are if someone famous is eating at a restaurant here — or just giving it a shoutout and shiny seal of approval — we’re going to know all about it.

Here are some recent local celebrity sightings and shoutouts to know about.

Since American actor Owen Wilson has been in Vancouver, he seems to be enjoying everything this city has to offer.

He’s been seen enjoying a wholesome bike ride, taking in a hockey game, and now he’s been spotted indulging in some of the city’s best food, including Maizal, a Mexican restaurant in Vancouver.

Maizal shared a photo of the actor with two staff members on Sunday, along with the caption, “A pleasure to have Owen Wilson today at Maizal!! Big fans!”

Hip-hop legend Missy Elliott was recently in Vancouver kicking off her historical tour and was seen celebrating with the show’s special guests Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland.

American singer Ciara’s husband, Russel Wilson, seems to be travelling with the musicians as they kick off the tour. The football player shared photos on Instagram stories of him cheering on his wife and photos of the afterparty at Prophecy Bar, a cocktail lounge under Rosewood Hotel Georgia.

One of his posts included a group photo of Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott and Ciara in the bar.

Vancouver has a pretty epic dining scene, and plenty of celebrities have taken notice. Most recently, Vancouverite Seth Rogen, SNL Star Bowen Yang, and Hong Kong actor Tzi Ma were spotted at the much-loved Vietnamese eatery Lunch Lady. An employee shared photos of the stars with staff on her Instagram story. Pedro Pascal and Joe Pantoliano Actors Pedro Pascal and Joe Pantoliano dined at one of Vancouver’s best Italian spots (AKA one of Drake’s favourite restaurants). The chef and owner Giuseppe “Pino” Posteraro of Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill in Yaletown shared photos of Pascal and Pantoliano. Posteraro told Daily Hive the two dropped by and let him decide what to eat. “They leave it in my hands and creativity,” he said.

With files from Nikitha Martins and Hanna McLean