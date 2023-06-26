Over 20 FREE and cheap things to do around Metro Vancouver this summer

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
One-Time Only Events and Activities
Vancouver Chinatown Festival 2023
What: The 21st Vancouver Chinatown Festival is happening on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, with a variety of activities and live entertainment highlighting the historic neighbourhood.
This year’s celebration features an eye dotting and lion dance by the Mah Society, a Vancouver Aquarium display, market vendors, and an opportunity to go on a special Historial Chinatown Heritage Walking Tour hosted by Bob Sung from A Wok Around.
When: July 15 and 16, 2023
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Columbia Street and Keefer Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Bark Park 2023
What: Bring your furry family member to check out a variety of fun activities and photo ops at the second annual Bark Park. Attendees of the free event will enjoy live entertainment, delicious eats and drinks for owners, and yummy treats for our paw-fect pals.
When: June 24, 2023
Time: 1 to 7 pm
Where: Bentall Centre Bark Park – 1025 Dunsmuir Street
Cost: Free
Summer Movie Nights on the Square
What: Vancouver’s free outdoor movie series in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery, is set to return this summer.
Every Thursday evening from July 6 to August 17, the Downtown Van will inflate a large 16-ft inflatable screen for Summer Movie Nights. It’s the perfect urban environment to take in a favourite flick surrounded by the concrete jungle — just be sure to bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets. Food trucks will be on-site during each screening.
When: Every Thursday from July 6 to August 17, 2023
Time: Activations start at 4 pm, movie starts around 9 pm, depending on when the sun sets.
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Vancouver Pride Parade and Festival 2023
What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns with an expanded festival and new parade route for 2023.
VanPrideFest will stretch from Creekside Park to Concord Community Park and Concorde Pacific Place and will take place on August 5 and 6. Pride Weekend’s signature Parade will take place on Sunday, August 6, beginning at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and ending at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.
When: August 5 and 6, 2023
Time: 12 to 3 pm
Where: Through Vancouver’s West End and ending at Sunset Beach
Admission: Free, with a VIP viewing area for the parade also available.
Honda Celebration of Light and Red Bull Air Show
What: There will be even more reasons to look to the sky during this year’s Honda Celebration of Light, and that’s before the sun even goes down.
Event organizers have announced that the fan-favourite Pete McLeod and the Red Bull Air Show will return over English Bay for all three nights this summer. That means you will see jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics on July 22, July 26, and July 29 before the massive fireworks displays.
- Schedule and nations:
- Saturday, July 22: Australia, represented by Howard & Sons
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show
- Wednesday, July 26: Mexico, represented by Grupo Avacon
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show
- Saturday, July 29: The Philippines, represented by Blue Peacock
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show
- Saturday, July 22: Australia, represented by Howard & Sons
- Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.
- Location: English Bay, Vancouver
Velopalooza
What: The annual Velopalooza Festival of Bike Fun promotes bicycle events and community rides in and around Vancouver. This year’s lineup of activities includes a scenic ride around the sea wall while rocking out to Pink Floyd, a Mending Ride With Makemobile, and the popular Sober Bike Rave.
When: Various dates from June 1 to 30, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Most of the rides and events are free. See the full calendar of events online
Vancouver International Jazz Festival
What: The 38th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city this summer.
This year’s festival will offer a variety of free and ticketed performances, starting with the free Downtown Jazz concert series outside the Vancouver Art Gallery and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square and culminating on Canada Day weekend on Granville Island, with events happening at Performance Works, Ocean Artworks and The Revue Stage.
When: Now until July 2, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues across Vancouver
Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online
Evo Summer Cinema Series at Stanley Park
What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready because Evo Summer Cinema Series in Stanley Park is returning this summer. And you can even help pick one of the films to watch under the stars.
Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday from July 4 to August 22 for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.
When: Every Tuesday from July 4 to August 22
Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin at dusk
Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Pet-A-Palooza 2023
What: The West Coast’s largest pet festival is returning to Vancouver this summer, and it’s going to be a paw-some time.
Pet-A-Palooza’s The Day of the Dog will take over Yaletown on Sunday, August 27. The free event features interactive activities, photo opportunities, and tasty treats for our four-legged friends. And of course, the outdoor event is pet-friendly, so make sure to bring along your furry family members.
When: August 27, 2023
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures
What: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures is an exhibition from the American Museum of Natural History filled with unique cultural artifacts. The Museum of Surrey exhibit spotlights the similar and different ways that people around the globe depict mythic creatures.
When: Now until September 16, 2023 (Closed on Mondays and statutory holidays)
Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: Museum of Surrey — 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey
Admission: Free though donations are appreciated
BC Halal Food Fest
What: BC Halal Food Fest is serving up tasty eats and cultural experiences on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9, at Holland Park in Surrey.
The second annual festival features free admission and over 60 food, drink, and bazaar vendors. It will also shine a spotlight on the diversity of Halal Food and cuisines from all over the globe.
When: July 8 and 9, 2023
Time: 12 pm to 9 pm
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Admission: Free
Queer Arts Festival
What: Queer Arts Festival is an annual artist-run transdisciplinary celebration in Vancouver. This year’s event is themed Queers In Space and features a grand opening art party, readings from Love After the End: An Anthology of Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer Speculative Fiction, concerts, drag performances, and more.
When: Now until June 28, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Roundhouse Community Centre, SUM gallery, James Black Gallery, and VAG North Plaza
Admission: Free and ticketed events. Purchase online
VIFF – Back to the 80s
What: Buckle up, film lovers, because Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is firing up the DeLorean and transporting audiences Back to the ’80s this summer.
The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes dozens of all-time classics from the decade, including comedies, indie darlings, and action blockbusters.
When: June 29 to August 31, 2023
Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices with a series pass also available. Purchase online
Vancouver Mural Festival
What: Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) 2023, taking place from August 4 to 13, has announced that it will feature over 20 new murals across Metro Vancouver.
VMF will also host daily mural tours, curator talks, the massive Mount Pleasant Street Party during its final weekend, and more for all ages to enjoy.
When: August 4 to 13, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free and ticketed events
Deckchair Cinema at The Polygon Gallery
What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema starting on June 29 on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck. Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.
Admission to Deckchair Cinema is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group, and includes entrance to access Polygon Gallery’s summer exhibition Jeremy Shaw: Phase Shifting Index.
When: Every Thursday from June 29 to August 31, 2023
Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown
Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Cost: By donation (suggested $10)
Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival 2023
What: Canada’s largest bubble tea festival returns to Metro Vancouver this summer, and you better bring your appetite.
Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium will welcome thousands of guests for exciting live performances, interactive games, and of course, delicious food and drinks. In fact, there will be over 25 street food and bubble tea vendors to try. So bring some friends to make a day of it.
When: July 7 to 9, 2023
Time: 3 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday), 12 to 7 pm (Sunday)
Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby
Tickets: $9.99 for a 1-day pass, $14.99 for a 3-day pass, plus GST. Purchase online
Boundary Bay Airshow
What: Boundary Bay Airshow, presented by the City of Delta and Alpha Aviation, will feature a variety of world-class aviation attractions, including aerobatic teams, a Red Bull racer, and more.
Boundary Bay Airshow was first held 15 years ago and regularly draws massive crowds of over 15,000 to the waterside airport.
When: July 22, 2023
Time: Gates open at 11 am, Airshow starts at noon
Where: Boundary Bay Airport – 7800 Alpha Way, Delta
Admission: Free
Khatsahlano Street Party 2023
What: Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival is presented by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue and takes place between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.
This year’s Khatsahlano Street Party theme is #EarnYourStripes, with all festival goers invited to experience a series of must-see and do highlights. And the huge roster of musical acts curated by Zulu Records is sure to have something for everyone.
When: July 8, 2023
Time: 11 am to 9 pm
Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street
Cost: Free
Surrey Fusion Festival 2023
What: Surrey Fusion Festival’s 2023 theme of “Dance Around the World” will be on full display at over 50 cultural pavilions and on the eight stages at Holland Park. Explore them all to discover traditions from around the world that bring people together and build bridges between cultures.
When: July 22 and 23, 2023
Time: 11 am to 10 pm
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Admission: FREE
Fridays on Front
What: Summertime and the eatin’ is easy, especially with the return of food-fuelled celebrations to New Westminster this summer.
Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. Guests will enjoy artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.
When: Every Friday from July 7 to July 21 and August 11 to August 25, 2023
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster
Admission: Free
Canada Day Fireworks
Surrey Canada Day 2023
What: City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on as well as the true history of Canada.
Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10:15 pm
Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey
Admission: Free
Steveston Salmon Festival
What: The Steveston Salmon Festival is happening on July 1 in Richmond, with free cultural performances, family-friendly activities, and of course, delicious food to enjoy.
About 80,000 people attend the event each year to party with Sammy the Salmon, with this summer also marking the return of the popular Canada Day parade. Stick around until the end of the night, as there will be a huge fireworks display at Imperial Landing at 10:15 pm.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 8 am to 10:30 pm
Where: Various locations in Steveston
Admission: Free
Canada Day in Port Coquitlam
What: Port Coquitlam’s Canada Day event takes place at Castle Park, and it features live performances by acclaimed Canadian country star Chad Brownlee and popular rockers Big Sugar. The event also includes family-friendly activities, food trucks, market vendors, and a fireworks display.
When: July 1, 2023
Time: Noon to dusk. Fireworks after dark
Where: Castle Park — 2252 Castle Crescent, Port Coquitlam Coquitlam
Admission: Free
Recurring Events and Activities
North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market
What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2023. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks.
This year, the Shipyards Night Market will also be honouring Ingrid Doerr, the founder of the beloved event.
When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023
Time: 3 to 10 pm
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free
Bill Reid Gallery – Free Admission Day
What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.
Guests can visit Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 2 to 5 pm
Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: By donation
Vancouver Art Gallery – Free First Friday Nights
What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display at the largest public art museum in western Canada, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Community Jam at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games and scenes, and more during the fun, interactive jam.
When: The last Saturday of every month.
Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Richmond Night Market 2023
What: Richmond Night Market is gearing up for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. This market draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine and unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.
When: Fridays to Sundays until October 9, 2023, plus some holiday Mondays
Time: Friday from 7 pm to midnight; Saturday from 6 pm to midnight; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)