Over 20 FREE and cheap things to do around Metro Vancouver this summer

"The Wall" Public Art Installation: Commemorating 100 Years Since the Introduction of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1923

One-Time Only Events and Activities

Vancouver Chinatown Festival 2023 What: The 21st Vancouver Chinatown Festival is happening on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, with a variety of activities and live entertainment highlighting the historic neighbourhood. This year’s celebration features an eye dotting and lion dance by the Mah Society, a Vancouver Aquarium display, market vendors, and an opportunity to go on a special Historial Chinatown Heritage Walking Tour hosted by Bob Sung from A Wok Around. When: July 15 and 16, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Columbia Street and Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Bring your furry family member to check out a variety of fun activities and photo ops at the second annual Bark Park. Attendees of the free event will enjoy live entertainment, delicious eats and drinks for owners, and yummy treats for our paw-fect pals.

When: June 24, 2023

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Bentall Centre Bark Park – 1025 Dunsmuir Street

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver’s free outdoor movie series in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery, is set to return this summer.

Every Thursday evening from July 6 to August 17, the Downtown Van will inflate a large 16-ft inflatable screen for Summer Movie Nights. It’s the perfect urban environment to take in a favourite flick surrounded by the concrete jungle — just be sure to bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets. Food trucks will be on-site during each screening.

When: Every Thursday from July 6 to August 17, 2023

Time: Activations start at 4 pm, movie starts around 9 pm, depending on when the sun sets.

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns with an expanded festival and new parade route for 2023.

VanPrideFest will stretch from Creekside Park to Concord Community Park and Concorde Pacific Place and will take place on August 5 and 6. Pride Weekend’s signature Parade will take place on Sunday, August 6, beginning at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and ending at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

When: August 5 and 6, 2023

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Through Vancouver’s West End and ending at Sunset Beach

Admission: Free, with a VIP viewing area for the parade also available.

What: There will be even more reasons to look to the sky during this year’s Honda Celebration of Light, and that’s before the sun even goes down.

Event organizers have announced that the fan-favourite Pete McLeod and the Red Bull Air Show will return over English Bay for all three nights this summer. That means you will see jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics on July 22, July 26, and July 29 before the massive fireworks displays.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 22: Australia, represented by Howard & Sons With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Wednesday, July 26: Mexico, represented by Grupo Avacon With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Saturday, July 29: The Philippines, represented by Blue Peacock With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.

10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Location: English Bay, Vancouver

What: The annual Velopalooza Festival of Bike Fun promotes bicycle events and community rides in and around Vancouver. This year’s lineup of activities includes a scenic ride around the sea wall while rocking out to Pink Floyd, a Mending Ride With Makemobile, and the popular Sober Bike Rave.

When: Various dates from June 1 to 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Most of the rides and events are free. See the full calendar of events online

What: The 38th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city this summer.

This year’s festival will offer a variety of free and ticketed performances, starting with the free Downtown Jazz concert series outside the Vancouver Art Gallery and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square and culminating on Canada Day weekend on Granville Island, with events happening at Performance Works, Ocean Artworks and The Revue Stage.

When: Now until July 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online

What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready because Evo Summer Cinema Series in Stanley Park is returning this summer. And you can even help pick one of the films to watch under the stars.

Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday from July 4 to August 22 for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.

When: Every Tuesday from July 4 to August 22

Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The West Coast’s largest pet festival is returning to Vancouver this summer, and it’s going to be a paw-some time.

Pet-A-Palooza’s The Day of the Dog will take over Yaletown on Sunday, August 27. The free event features interactive activities, photo opportunities, and tasty treats for our four-legged friends. And of course, the outdoor event is pet-friendly, so make sure to bring along your furry family members.

When: August 27, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures is an exhibition from the American Museum of Natural History filled with unique cultural artifacts. The Museum of Surrey exhibit spotlights the similar and different ways that people around the globe depict mythic creatures.

When: Now until September 16, 2023 (Closed on Mondays and statutory holidays)

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Museum of Surrey — 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free though donations are appreciated

What: BC Halal Food Fest is serving up tasty eats and cultural experiences on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9, at Holland Park in Surrey.

The second annual festival features free admission and over 60 food, drink, and bazaar vendors. It will also shine a spotlight on the diversity of Halal Food and cuisines from all over the globe.

When: July 8 and 9, 2023

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Queer Arts Festival is an annual artist-run transdisciplinary celebration in Vancouver. This year’s event is themed Queers In Space and features a grand opening art party, readings from Love After the End: An Anthology of Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer Speculative Fiction, concerts, drag performances, and more. When: Now until June 28, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre, SUM gallery, James Black Gallery, and VAG North Plaza

Admission: Free and ticketed events. Purchase online

What: Buckle up, film lovers, because Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is firing up the DeLorean and transporting audiences Back to the ’80s this summer.

The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes dozens of all-time classics from the decade, including comedies, indie darlings, and action blockbusters.

When: June 29 to August 31, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices with a series pass also available. Purchase online

What: Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) 2023, taking place from August 4 to 13, has announced that it will feature over 20 new murals across Metro Vancouver.

VMF will also host daily mural tours, curator talks, the massive Mount Pleasant Street Party during its final weekend, and more for all ages to enjoy.

When: August 4 to 13, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema starting on June 29 on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck. Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.

Admission to Deckchair Cinema is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group, and includes entrance to access Polygon Gallery’s summer exhibition Jeremy Shaw: Phase Shifting Index.

When: Every Thursday from June 29 to August 31, 2023

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation (suggested $10)

What: Canada’s largest bubble tea festival returns to Metro Vancouver this summer, and you better bring your appetite.

Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium will welcome thousands of guests for exciting live performances, interactive games, and of course, delicious food and drinks. In fact, there will be over 25 street food and bubble tea vendors to try. So bring some friends to make a day of it.

When: July 7 to 9, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday), 12 to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $9.99 for a 1-day pass, $14.99 for a 3-day pass, plus GST. Purchase online

What: Boundary Bay Airshow, presented by the City of Delta and Alpha Aviation, will feature a variety of world-class aviation attractions, including aerobatic teams, a Red Bull racer, and more.

Boundary Bay Airshow was first held 15 years ago and regularly draws massive crowds of over 15,000 to the waterside airport.

When: July 22, 2023

Time: Gates open at 11 am, Airshow starts at noon

Where: Boundary Bay Airport – 7800 Alpha Way, Delta

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival is presented by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue and takes place between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.

This year’s Khatsahlano Street Party theme is #EarnYourStripes, with all festival goers invited to experience a series of must-see and do highlights. And the huge roster of musical acts curated by Zulu Records is sure to have something for everyone.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

What: Surrey Fusion Festival’s 2023 theme of “Dance Around the World” will be on full display at over 50 cultural pavilions and on the eight stages at Holland Park. Explore them all to discover traditions from around the world that bring people together and build bridges between cultures.

When: July 22 and 23, 2023

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: FREE

What: Summertime and the eatin’ is easy, especially with the return of food-fuelled celebrations to New Westminster this summer.

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. Guests will enjoy artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to July 21 and August 11 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

Canada Day Fireworks

What: City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on as well as the true history of Canada.

Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10:15 pm

Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: The Steveston Salmon Festival is happening on July 1 in Richmond, with free cultural performances, family-friendly activities, and of course, delicious food to enjoy.

About 80,000 people attend the event each year to party with Sammy the Salmon, with this summer also marking the return of the popular Canada Day parade. Stick around until the end of the night, as there will be a huge fireworks display at Imperial Landing at 10:15 pm.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 8 am to 10:30 pm

Where: Various locations in Steveston

Admission: Free

What: Port Coquitlam’s Canada Day event takes place at Castle Park, and it features live performances by acclaimed Canadian country star Chad Brownlee and popular rockers Big Sugar. The event also includes family-friendly activities, food trucks, market vendors, and a fireworks display.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: Noon to dusk. Fireworks after dark

Where: Castle Park — 2252 Castle Crescent, Port Coquitlam Coquitlam

Admission: Free