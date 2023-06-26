A FREE family-friendly street party is taking over Vancouver's Chinatown in July

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

"The Wall" Public Art Installation: Commemorating 100 Years Since the Introduction of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1923

One of the city’s biggest multicultural summer celebrations is returning next month and it promises to be the perfect weekend out for the whole family.

The 21st Vancouver Chinatown Festival is happening on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, with a variety of activities and live entertainment highlighting the historical neighbourhood.

Tens of thousands of attendees fill the streets of Columbia and Keefer for the festival each year, and organizers are excited for another big turnout this year.

“The Vancouver Chinatown Festival is our marquee summer event, a cherished annual tradition for our local community,” said Syrus Lee and Chris Chan from the Vancouver Chinatown BIA board of directors in a release. “It was amazing to see the outpouring of support last year, where we showcased Chinatown as an inclusive, sustainable, and resilient neighbourhood.”

This year’s celebration features an eye dotting and lion dance by the Mah Society, a Vancouver Aquarium display, market vendors, and an opportunity to go on a special Historial Chinatown Heritage Walking Tour hosted by Bob Sung from A Wok Around.

“Our team has been working hard on programming,” added Lee and Chan. “Returning favourites [from] last year include the giant mahjong and live performances.

“We are also thrilled to be creating a full kids’ corner, including farm animals. Our popular mascot Van Van will continue to walk around and greet festivalgoers. And best of all, we’re proud to have an incredible line-up of local artisans joining us this year in our first artisans’ market.”

Participating businesses include Bon Mano Bon, Doodles by Naomi Studios Inc., Ember Hong Kong Barbeque, Holy Duck Chili, Humblebee Meadery, Minimakers, Inc., Ollie & Co., Sweet U Bakery, and Wisconsin Ginseng Co.

No street party is complete without delicious food, and Vancouver Chinatown Festival has got you covered. As well as supporting the neighbourhood restaurants and cafes, you can visit the eight popular food trucks stationed by the main stage.

The food truck lineup this year includes Chickpea Food Truck, Hugs Mini Donuts, Indish Foods Inc., Juicy Green Express Inc., Say Hello Sweets, and Tokyo Katsu-sand. So make sure to save food for all the dishes and treats.

When: July 15 and 16, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Columbia Street and Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free