More than 20 FREE and cheap things to do in Metro Vancouver this July

Check out these 25 fun events in Vancouver in July that won’t break the bank, like the Honda Celebration of Light, Surrey Fusion Festival, and more.

One-Time Only Events and Activities

What: There will be even more reasons to look to the sky during this year’s Honda Celebration of Light, and that’s before the sun even goes down.

Event organizers have announced that the fan-favourite Pete McLeod and the Red Bull Air Show will return over English Bay for all three nights this summer. That means you will see jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics on July 22, July 26, and July 29 before the massive fireworks displays.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 22: Australia, represented by Howard & Sons With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Wednesday, July 26: Mexico, represented by Grupo Avacon With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Saturday, July 29: The Philippines, represented by Blue Peacock With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.

10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Location: English Bay, Vancouver

Vancouver Chinatown Festival 2023 What: The 21st Vancouver Chinatown Festival is happening on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, with a variety of activities and live entertainment highlighting the historic neighbourhood. This year’s celebration features an eye dotting and lion dance by the Mah Society, a Vancouver Aquarium display, market vendors, and an opportunity to go on a special Historial Chinatown Heritage Walking Tour hosted by Bob Sung from A Wok Around. When: July 15 and 16, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Columbia Street and Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders – Pride Match What: The Whitecaps’ 10th annual Pride Match takes place on July 8 during their MLS game against the Seattle Sounders and the team is hosting Vancouver’s largest drag happy hour to celebrate. Fans attending the outdoor shindig will see drag performances by Batty Banks, Bibi Souphresh, Genesis, Jerrilynn Spears, Kara Juku, and Tiffany Ann Co. DJ Nick Bertossi, singer-songwriter Matthew Presidente, and host Synthia Kiss will help keep the energy up during Caps & Queens while you enjoy $5 drink specials, prize giveaways, and more. When: July 8, 2023

Time: 2 pm (VWFC2 match), 3 to 7 pm, (Pride Happy Hour), 7:30 pm (kickoff)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free for Pride Happy Hour, various prizes for game tickets. Purchase online

What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready because Evo Summer Cinema Series in Stanley Park is returning this year. And you can even help pick one of the films to watch under the stars.

Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday from July 4 to August 22 for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.

When: Every Tuesday from July 4 to August 22

Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Southlands Grange is hosting its highly anticipated second annual Pups & Pints event, on Saturday, July 8 alongside its popular bi-weekly Southlands Tsawwassen Farmers Market.

Guests are encouraged to bring their furry companions to enjoy puppy-themed activities and treats. You can adopt a dog from a local rescue organization on-site, chow down on gourmet hotdogs from J’s Disco Dogs and stay cool with delicious drinks from Barnside Brewing at the beer garden.

Plus, you can support local vendors by shopping for fresh, sustainable, and locally sourced products at Southlands Tsawwassen Farmers Market. Treat yourself to fruits, vegetables, baked goods, and handcrafted apothecary items.

When: Pups & Pints on July 8, 2023. Farmers Market is held every other Saturday until November 11, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Market Square, Southlands – 6313 Market Avenue, Delta

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver’s free outdoor movie series in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery, is set to return this summer.

Every Thursday evening from July 6 to August 17, the Downtown Van will inflate a large 16-ft inflatable screen for Summer Movie Nights. It’s the perfect urban environment to take in a favourite flick surrounded by the concrete jungle — just be sure to bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets. Food trucks will be on-site during each screening.

When: Every Thursday from July 6 to August 17, 2023

Time: Activations start at 4 pm, movie starts around 9 pm, depending on when the sun sets.

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Carnaval del Sol is the perfect opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of the unique cultures, with live music, dance performances, and delicious food to enjoy. This year’s event spotlights Colombian culture with unique workshops, live performances and culinary experiences from more than 11 countries.

The iconic outdoor festival will feature over 400 performers and 11 plazas with activities for all ages. You can also shop for artisan-crafted goods, try your hand at traditional Latin games like rana, chezz and parques, and even take Zumba and Capoeira dance classes.

When: July 7 to 9, 2023

Time: 6 to 11 pm (Friday), noon to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: David Lam Park, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Free admission for children 12 years of age and under and for seniors 65 or older. Purchase online

Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival 2023 What: Canada’s largest bubble tea festival returns to Metro Vancouver this summer, and you better bring your appetite. Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium will welcome thousands of guests for exciting live performances, interactive games, and of course, delicious food and drinks. In fact, there will be over 25 street food and bubble tea vendors to try. So bring some friends to make a day of it. When: July 7 to 9, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm (Friday), noon to 10 pm (Saturday), noon to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $9.99 for a 1-day pass, $14.99 for a 3-day pass, plus GST. Purchase online

What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema starting on June 29 on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck. Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.

Admission to Deckchair Cinema is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group, and includes entrance to access Polygon Gallery’s summer exhibition Jeremy Shaw: Phase Shifting Index.

When: Every Thursday until August 31, 2023

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm; screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation (suggested $10)

What: Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival is presented by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue and takes place between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.

This year’s Khatsahlano Street Party theme is #EarnYourStripes, with all festivalgoers invited to experience a series of must-see and do highlights. And the huge roster of musical acts curated by Zulu Records is sure to have something for everyone.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

What: Boundary Bay Airshow, presented by the City of Delta and Alpha Aviation, will feature a variety of world-class aviation attractions, including aerobatic teams, a Red Bull racer, and more.

Boundary Bay Airshow was first held 15 years ago and regularly draws massive crowds of over 15,000 to the waterside airport.

When: July 22, 2023

Time: Gates open at 11 am, Airshow starts at noon

Where: Boundary Bay Airport – 7800 Alpha Way, Delta

Admission: Free

What: Summertime and the eatin’ is easy, especially with the return of food-fuelled celebrations to New Westminster this summer.

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. Guests will enjoy artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to July 21 and August 11 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: Surrey Fusion Festival’s 2023 theme of “Dance Around the World” will be on full display at over 50 cultural pavilions and on the eight stages at Holland Park. Explore them all to discover traditions from around the world that bring people together and build bridges between cultures.

When: July 22 and 23, 2023

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: FREE

What: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures is an exhibition from the American Museum of Natural History filled with unique cultural artifacts. The Museum of Surrey exhibit spotlights the similar and different ways that people around the globe depict mythic creatures.

When: Now until September 16, 2023 (Closed on Mondays and statutory holidays)

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Museum of Surrey — 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free though donations are appreciated

What: BC Halal Food Fest is serving up tasty eats and cultural experiences on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9, at Holland Park in Surrey.

The second annual festival features free admission and over 60 food, drink, and bazaar vendors. It will also shine a spotlight on the diversity of Halal Food and cuisines from all over the globe.

When: July 8 and 9, 2023

Time: Noon to 9 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Buckle up, film lovers, because Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is firing up the DeLorean and transporting audiences Back to the ’80s this summer.

The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes dozens of all-time classics from the decade, including comedies, indie darlings, and action blockbusters.

When: June 29 to August 31, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices with a series pass are also available. Purchase online

What: Sticky: A Post-It Note Art Show is happening at Burnout Cafe in Vancouver’s East Village, with over 100 local and international artists taking part.

Each featured work of art will be created on a 3×3 inch Post-it Note, and there will be almost 1,000 artworks available for purchase for $20 each.

When: July 7 and 8, 2023

Time: 6 to 11 pm (Friday), noon to 4 pm (Saturday)

Where: Burnout Café – 2032 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The outdoor concert is organized by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the City’s Park Board. Program lineup ranges from scores from celebrated movies, including Star Wars, Jurassic Park and Ben-Hur, including classics such as the “William Tell Overture” and Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” recomposed by Max Richter.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Sunset Beach Park on Beach Avenue between Bute Street and Thurlow

Cost: Free

What: Get your dancing shoes on because Public Disco is throwing a free block party in Downtown Vancouver. The all-ages event features feel-good tunes by ESB, DJ Hector, Kozue, and STAR x DUST. There will also be a pop-up market, food vendors, and licensed bars for your summer fun.

When: July 22, 2023

Time: 3 to 10:30 pm

Where: Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio and pop-up art gallery — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Recurring Events and Activities

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2023. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks.

This year, the Shipyards Night Market will also be honouring Ingrid Doerr, the founder of the beloved event.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.

Guests can visit Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event, which is expected to feature dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, live entertainment, and more. And admission to the night market is free.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display at the largest public art museum in western Canada, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games and scenes, and more during the fun, interactive jam.

When: The last Saturday of every month.

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Richmond Night Market is gearing up for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. This market draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine and unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 9, 2023, plus some holiday Mondays

Time: Friday from 7 pm to midnight; Saturday from 6 pm to midnight; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)