10 amazing arts events to check out around Vancouver in July

Utawtiwow Kijinq -MOCEANDANCE - Sarah Prosper and Sara Coffin (Kevin MacCormack) | Theatre Under The Stars at Stanley Park's Malkin Bowl (ShawnBukhari/Submitted)

Time to get theatre, dance, and music into your life!

We’re here to help with our list of 10 great arts events to check out in Vancouver in July, including Theatre Under The Stars, Dancing on the Edge Festival, and more.

What: Theatre Under the Stars’ (TUTS) 2023 season and 83rd year at the Malkin Bowl will feature two of Broadway’s smash hits: the big-hearted comedy, The Prom, and the fast-paced family adventure, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical. The shows will run on alternate evenings from July 6 to August 26.

When: July 6 to August 26, 2023 (Performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 22, 26, and 29) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The outdoor concert is organized by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the City’s Park Board. Program lineup ranges from scores from celebrated movies, including Star Wars, Jurassic Park, and Ben-Hur, including classics such as the “William Tell Overture” and Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” recomposed by Max Richter.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Sunset Beach Park on Beach Avenue between Bute Street and Thurlow

Cost: Free

What: Bhaumi by Mudra School of Dance is an Ode to Mother Earth through Indian classical dance. The two-hour theatrical performance is choreographed by Sajna Karim and performed by Mudra students and is based on Earth, nature, and all of its creatures. associated.

When: July 30, 2023

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Shadbolt Centre For The Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: Vancouver Opera and the City of Burnaby present the return of Opera in the Park on Sunday, July 16, at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park.

The family-friendly event will give attendees an unforgettable preview of Western Canada’s largest opera company’s upcoming season of The Magic Flute, Don Pasquale, and Carmen.

When: July 16, 2023

Time: 3 pm (pre-show family activities), 7:30 pm (concert begins)

Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free; seating is first-come-first-served