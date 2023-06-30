10 amazing arts events to check out around Vancouver in July

Time to get theatre, dance, and music into your life!
We’re here to help with our list of 10 great arts events to check out in Vancouver in July, including Theatre Under The Stars, Dancing on the Edge Festival, and more.
Theatre Under the Stars: The Prom and Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
What: Theatre Under the Stars’ (TUTS) 2023 season and 83rd year at the Malkin Bowl will feature two of Broadway’s smash hits: the big-hearted comedy, The Prom, and the fast-paced family adventure, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical. The shows will run on alternate evenings from July 6 to August 26.
When: July 6 to August 26, 2023 (Performances alternate evenings)
Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 22, 26, and 29) when shows begin at 7 pm
Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Symphony at Sunset 2023
What: The outdoor concert is organized by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the City’s Park Board. Program lineup ranges from scores from celebrated movies, including Star Wars, Jurassic Park, and Ben-Hur, including classics such as the “William Tell Overture” and Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” recomposed by Max Richter.
When: July 8, 2023
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: Sunset Beach Park on Beach Avenue between Bute Street and Thurlow
Cost: Free
Bhaumi
What: Bhaumi by Mudra School of Dance is an Ode to Mother Earth through Indian classical dance. The two-hour theatrical performance is choreographed by Sajna Karim and performed by Mudra students and is based on Earth, nature, and all of its creatures. associated.
When: July 30, 2023
Time: 6 to 8 pm
Where: Shadbolt Centre For The Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Tickets: $20, purchase online
Opera in the Park
What: Vancouver Opera and the City of Burnaby present the return of Opera in the Park on Sunday, July 16, at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park.
The family-friendly event will give attendees an unforgettable preview of Western Canada’s largest opera company’s upcoming season of The Magic Flute, Don Pasquale, and Carmen.
When: July 16, 2023
Time: 3 pm (pre-show family activities), 7:30 pm (concert begins)
Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Admission: Free; seating is first-come-first-served
Bard on the Beach
What: One of Vancouver’s most beloved theatre companies is returning to Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park this summer with an exciting lineup of shows.
Bard on the Beach’s 34th season includes a British invasion, a vast historical drama, a tale of political intrigue, and an immersive theatre piece drawn from Shakespeare’s Macbeth.
When: Now until September 30, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Theatre BC Provincial Mainstage 2023
What: Theatre BC, the parent association for community theatre in the province, presents the annual Mainstage Festival at Surrey Arts Centre this month. Enjoy unique performances from theatre companies across BC and the Lower Mainland, including The Exquisite Hour by Stewart Lemoine (presented by Stage North), Butterflies are Free by Leonard Gershe (presented by Pivot Theatre), The Half-Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson (presented by Nanaimo Theatre Group), and more.
When: July 11 to 15, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Various, purchase online
Dancing on the Edge Festival
What: The 35th annual Dancing on the Edge Festival features over 30 live stage performances by top artists from across the country. This year’s festival features premieres of new choreographies, works-in-progress, and repertory work from dance companies hailing from Quebec, Alberta, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and throughout BC.
When: July 6 to 15, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Virtual and in-person performances at various venues
Tickets: Pay-what-you-wish from $20 to $40 online and offsite outdoor free performances
Sticky: A Post-It Note Show
What: Sticky: A Post-it Note Art Show is happening at Burnout Cafe in Vancouver’s East Village, with over 100 local and international artists taking part.
Each featured work of art will be created on a 3×3 inch Post-it Note, and there will be almost 1,000 artworks available for purchase for $20 each.
When: July 7 and 8, 2023
Time: 6 to 11 pm (Friday), 12 to 4 pm (Saturday)
Where: Burnout Café – 2032 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Early Music Vancouver Summer Festival
What: Early Music Vancouver Summer Festival is celebrating women composers, librettists, and performers of the past and present in 2023. WomeninSight is inspired by revolutionary writer Christine de Pizan and explores the impact and the role of women throughout history through a musical lens.
Where: July 27 to August 5, 2023
When: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Online
Million Dollar Quartet
What: Arts Club Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning Million Dollar Quartet, a rocking jukebox musical inspired by true events that brought Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis together for one time only. The show is packed with memorable hits including “That’s Alright,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” and more.
When: Various dates until August 6, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Cost: starting from $39, purchase online