More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in October

We’re fully into fall and the fun has just begun!

Fill out your October schedule with our roundup of 46 great events happening around Metro Vancouver. Halloween haunts, epic concerts, and more!

For more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Grab the popcorn and don’t forget the butter because one of the largest film festivals in North America is returning to Vancouver next month.

At its 43rd edition, the 2024 Vancouver International Film Festival will feature 150 features and 81 shorts from around the world. The festival will also include insightful talkbacks, conferences, live performances, and other special events.

When: Now until October 6, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets range from $14 to $19, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.

What: Gather your pals and get ready to cheer on Canada at this world championship rugby tournament, where you’ll witness the national women’s team compete at the highest level.

The WXV 1 Women’s Global Competition features the six best teams in the world battling it out. Watch Canada, England, France, New Zealand, Ireland, and the US play at Willoughby Stadium from October 5 to 6, and BC Place from October 11 to 12.

When: October 5 and 6, October 11 and 12, 2024

Time: Various start times

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver; Willoughby Stadium — 7888 200th Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Starting at $30, available here

What: Guildford Town Centre in Surrey is getting ready to hit rewind this fall as it opens an attraction inside the mall inspired by the iconic Stardust Roller Rink.

Stardust itself closed in 2005, and Guildford Town Centre says the loss of the landmark has left a hole in the community. It’s trying to revive the fun times had there by bringing back the essence of Stardust with a 1,700-square-foot rink, graffiti wall, neon lights, and a DJ booth.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: Monday to Saturday — 11 am to 9 pm; Sundays — 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free entry and a $2 skate rental fee

What: Entering its 33rd year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about apple diversity and taste several rare and peculiar varieties.

There will also be live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, and a food fair onsite.

When: October 19 and 20, 2024

Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 2 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden — 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Early bird pricing is in effect until Monday, September 30. Children seven years and under can enter for free with a paying adult, though they must still register for a ticket. Purchase online

What: Vancouver’s take on the traditional Oktoberfest returns for a fun-filled weekend on October 4 and 5 at the PNE Forum.

The eighth annual German-style beer festival features epic entertainment, delicious food, and lots and lots of beer.

When: October 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30 for pre-sale general admission access. Purchase online

What: The 2024 Vancouver Writers Fest is welcoming over 125 authors in 85 events for the annual literary celebration. Popular happenings such as the signature Literary Cabaret and The Poetry Bash return alongside notable authors like Gabor Maté, Rachel Kushner, Tanya Talaga, Ian Williams, and more.

When: October 21 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Cirque du Soleil is returning to Vancouver this fall with its newest big top show, and it promises to be an experience worth shouting about!

The internationally acclaimed acrobatic circus is back in the city with Echo starting on October 9. Described as a story about connection and intention, the production will take over Concord Pacific Place with an exploration of the “symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom.

When: October 9 to December 15, 2024

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Lower Mainland’s biggest mushroom event is returning to Vancouver this month, and it promises to be full of fungal fun!

Vancouver Mycological Society’s Fall Mushroom Show is celebrating its 43rd anniversary with unique displays, children’s activities, and of course, a massive amount of mushrooms!

When: October 12, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $5 at the door, children under 12 are free

What: It’s time to break out your darkest eyeliner because iconic rockers Evanescence are coming to Vancouver.

The two-time Grammy winners will perform at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, October 15, along with special guests, for an all-ages performance.

When: October 15, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: Improv comedians from across Canada and the world are coming to town for the 2024 Vancouver Improv Festival. There will be 17 shows and dozens of veteran performers to discover, including Bingewatch from San Francisco, Det Andre Teatre from Oslo, The Diversity Hires from Vancouver, the Festival Ensemble featuring performers from across North America, and more.

When: October 1 to 6, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.

There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on site

What: Discover over 100 Heart of the City Festival events at over 40 locations in the Downtown Eastside and online this fall. The 21st annual event has the theme of “Threads of Connection”, and the live and virtual events include theatre, dance, storytelling, workshops, exhibits, and more.

When: October 30 to November 10, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets: Various prices, including free events. Purchase online

What: Sometimes, all you want for a fall day is to see the pretty oranges and reds of the trees. The VanDusen Botanical Garden is the perfect place for this.

They also host Harvest Days for a more festive experience, including live entertainment, tasty treats, photo areas, and more. It’s fun for the whole family.

When: Open on weekends until October 20, 2024, plus October 14 for Thanksgiving

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5151 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: Included with general admission to VanDusen Botanical Garden on event days.

What: Throughout October, the Vancouver Aquarium will be hosting its Fin-tastic Fall Days event, featuring a range of enchanting surprises for the whole family to enjoy.

Discover 65,000 incredible animals, check out underwater pumpkin carvings, listen in on bat talks, visit the new rescued sea otter pup nursery, and more during the seasonal favourite.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $41.20-$56.95, purchase online

Happy Halloween Dreadworks Haunted House What: Dreadworks Haunted House is transforming the Cloverdale Fairgrounds into a high-tech “immersive Halloween nightmare.” Guests of The Dreadworks Factor will discover three distinct storylines: Steamboat Willie – Terror on the Mississippi, a psychological horror set on a haunted boat; Tartarus, a terrifying journey through a mythical labyrinth; and Spore Zombies, a spine-chilling scenario set in an infected swamp. Award-winning filmmakers and industry-leading special effects and makeup artists are bringing the horror to life with both indoor and outdoor spaces. Expect to see AR technology, projection light mapping, and sets and soundscapes that will have you questioning what’s real. When: Now until November 3, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online Cirque Costume Ball What: The spooky season has arrived, and a Cirque Costume Ball coming to Vancouver has got us excited to put on our best costumes. Vancouver’s longest-running licensed Halloween bash is taking over Science World on Saturday, October 26. Over 1,200 ghoulish party-goers will enjoy live cirque performances, spooky decor, and the city’s top DJs and performers. When: October 26, 2024

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online Stanley Park Ghost Train What: The legendary Stanley Park Ghost Train is back in Vancouver this Halloween, and riders throughout the season can expect thrills and chills from October 10 to 31. Brave souls can enjoy the haunting theatrical experience during the evening, while young guests can enjoy a less scary matinee train ride through the forest to see the Halloween displays without live performers. When: October 10 to 31, 2024 (Closed Monday, October 14)

Time: 6 to 10 pm. Matinee train from 2 to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance, Vancouver

Tickets: $11 to $17 plus fees depending on age and train. Children 2 and under are free. Purchase online MastersFX Monster Museum What: MastersFX Monster Museum will open its doors to horror fans just in time for the Halloween season from October 11 to November 1. Guests to the eerie 5,000 sq ft space will discover 80 exhibits of hand-crafted monsters, creatures, and characters from popular movies and TV shows from the award-winning special effects studio. When: October 11 to November 1, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: MastersFX Monster Museum – 4185 Dawson Street, Burnaby

Cost: Various prices, purchase online Fright Nights at Playland 2024 What: Fright Nights, one of western Canada’s scariest haunts, is returning to Vancouver for the upcoming Halloween season. And we can’t wait to visit the scream park! The highly anticipated Playland attraction is celebrating its 21st anniversary on select nights running through to Halloween night. Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience with eight haunted houses, over 20 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters, thrilling live performances, and more. When: Select dates from October 4 until October 31, 2024

Time: 6 pm to 11 am on October 6, 13 and 20. Open until midnight on all other days. An early entry pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $33, purchase online Forbidden Vancouver’s Lost Souls of Gastown Tour What: Follow the lamplight and discover Vancouver’s gruesome, tragic history on the Lost Souls of Gastown Tour. Now in its 13th consecutive year, the walking tour immerses guests in an interactive, theatrical experience as they journey deep into the historic neighbourhood. Hear gruesome stories of the Great Fire, learn about the notorious ladies of the Gold Rush, discover a murder mystery that remains unsolved to this day, and more on this eerie tour. When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: Various times, with extra times on weekends and Halloween week

Where: Starts at the corner of Water and Cordova Streets, beside Monaco Cafe

Cost: From $33 for adults and $30 for students and seniors. Purchase online Pumpkins After Dark What: Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park from October 3 to 31. Guests can expect to see over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins resembling classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more. When: October 3 to 31, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)

Cost: Various prices, purchase online Canyon Frights at Capilano Suspension Bridge What: Hold onto your brooms because spooky season has returned to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. The annual Canyon Frights event runs from October 11 to 31 and features ghostly friends, enchanting lights and more to delight families and Halloween fans of all ages. When: October 11 to 31, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (except October 25, 26, and 27 when hours are extended to 9 pm). Guests are welcome to stay in the Park an additional hour after the posted closing time.

Where: 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks begin the NHL season at Rogers Arena this fall with home games, including the Edmonton Oilers visiting on October 4, Pittsburgh Penguins in town on October 26, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this fall with matches against the Seattle Sounders on October 2, LAFC on October 13, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Giants start the new season at the Langley Events Centre with games against the Calgary Hitmen on October 6, the Prince Albert Raiders on October 19, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this season with games against Calgary Stampeders on October 4 and Montreal Alouettes on October 19.

When: October 4 and October 19, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver FC continue their Canadian Premier League season at Willoughby Community Park this month. Catch all the action at Langley Events Centre when Valour FC come to town on October 13.

When: October 13, 2024

Time: 2 pm

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200th Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks fire up their AHL campaign this month, with home games including visitors San Diego Gulls on October 25 and 26, and Tuscan RoadRunners on October 29 and 30.

When: October 25, 26, 29 and 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various; purchase online

Bon appetite

What: Black Lagoon, a highly anticipated pop-up cocktail bar, is returning to Vancouver at The Butcher and Bullock. Dress to fit in with the vibe or the wicked decor – think dungeons, skulls, and life-sized coffins.

The occult and bizarre antics don’t stop there, though. This year’s event features a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks. Each year the cocktails are different, which means even if you’ve gone before, you’re bound to be in for a totally new experience.

When: October 1 to 31, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

What: Forget about walking through the crunchy leaves this fall. It’s time to tiptoe through the cranberry bog!

Just an hour’s drive from Vancouver, the Riverside Cranberry Farm is opening for the new season this weekend. The family-friendly Langley farm is even opening its bog to anyone brave enough to take the plunge.

When: Various Cranberry Plunge dates until October 12, 2024. Cranberry Harvest Farm Tour on October 4 and 5 and October 11 and 12, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: The BOG at Riverside Cranberry Farm – 26885 88th Avenue, Langley City

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Chef & the Daruma is a feature-length documentary by director Mads K. Baekkevold and writer Natalie Murao about Chef Hidekazu Tojo, the pioneer of Japanese cuisine in the West and the inventor of the California roll.

According to the owner and executive chef of Tojo’s Restaurant in Vancouver, many viewers will find something in the film that resonates with their own experiences.

When: September 30, October 3, 5 and 6, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets range from $14 to $19, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets, and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.

What: Every day until October 6, Parallel 49 Brewing will be celebrating Oktoberfest in their massive biergarten. Come enjoy live music, a Bavarian food menu, and German-style beers and plenty of cocktails.

The band fires up starting at 5 pm on Thursday to Sunday. Plus, there will be a nightly contest from Thursday to Sunday for the best-dressed Oktoberfest outfit.

When: Now until October 6, 2024

Time: 11 am to 1 am

Where: Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Brewhalla takes over Watson Glen Park in Chilliwack with an epic festival in October. Get ready to check out over 20 craft beer vendors serving up BC-made craft beer, cider, spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails and mixed drinks, zero-proof options and more

This year’s festival theme is Country Harvest Fair, and guests are encouraged to dress in their best fall colours, flannel, maxi-dresses, boots and overalls. You’ll also enjoy live music from Side One, Six Gun Romeo, and DJ Simon Bridgefoot while grabbing a bite at one of the several food trucks on site.

You can even sign up to compete in classic fair games with a slight twist during the 19+ event.

When: October 5, 2024

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: Watson Glen Park – 44975 Tyson Road, Chilliwack

Tickets: $45 tickets – include entry, a 4 oz tasting glass, three drink tokens, access to 20+ craft beverage vendors, food trucks, live music, and competitions. Six-pack tickets available for $225 (six for the price of five). Purchase online.

What: Put on your stretchy pants for this good old-fashioned pie-eating contest sponsored by The Pie Hole. Two contests will determine who can eat the most pie, with the winner earning a $300 Metropolis at Metrotown gift card.

When: October 19, 2024

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Metropolis at Metrotown Grand Court — 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby

What: Main Street Brewing is joining forces with Rosie’s BBQ and Smokehouse for an epic Oktoberfest pop-up featuring delicious craft beers and food.

Customers can expect a special menu featuring Rosie’s take on Bavarian classics alongside Oktoberfest beers from Main Street Brewing.

When: Now until October 6, 2024

Time: Various opening hours

Where: Main Street Brewing Tap Room — 261 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Enjoy the arts

What: Fast-rising star Suki Waterhouse has performed at Coachella, opened for Taylor Swift, and appeared in films such as Detective Pikachu and Assassination Nation. She brings The Sparklemuffin Tour to Vancouver with guest Bully this month.

When: October 29, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $55 plus fees, purchase online

What: Experimental composer William Basinski teams up with filmmaker James Elaine for the Canadian premiere of an immersive live show. Arcadia Archive is part of VIFF 2024, and is described as a “prayer for peace, channelled via 1970s Uher tape machines and digital feedback and archival piano recordings.”

When: October 2, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $40, purchase online

What: Get some more art into your life at the 14th Annual North Shore Art Crawl. Local galleries, community centres, businesses, and art schools open their doors and invite the public in to celebrate the talent of over 300 local artists by showcasing their works and their passions.

Discover a wide range of art forms, including painting, jewellery, pottery, textiles, graphic design, glass, sculpture, and photography. A number of venues will even have demos and art activities.

When: October 4 to 6, 2024

Time: 7 to 9 pm (Friday), 11 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations

Admission: Free

What: The award-winning composer behind some of the world’s most iconic movie soundtracks is coming to Vancouver for a live performance this fall.

Hans Zimmer will visit Rogers Arena on October 6, where he’ll play an ensemble of music from Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, The Lion King, The Last Samurai, and Dune.

When: October 6, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Fans of the hit reality show The Traitors are in for a comedy treat this fall in Vancouver.

The Improv Centre (TIC) is showcasing its deceptive side in Betrayers, its latest feature show on Granville Island. Audiences are invited to witness the comedy competition fueled by falsities and faux-friendships. Each improviser will try to be the last performer standing while using crowd suggestions for the show.

Even the audience gets a say in who they trust and who they want gone for good.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until November 2, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, and tickets are available online

Eat fresh at farmers’ markets

This farmers’ market began in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective. One of the most popular markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

What: Find fresh groceries, locally sourced produce, as well as artisanal food offerings at the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market, held weekly at Dude Chilling Park in Mount Pleasant.

When: Every Sunday until October 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Dude Chilling Park — 2300 Guelph Street, Vancouver

What: The Kitsilano Farmers’ Market takes place on Sundays in the Kitsilano Community Centre’s parking lot. It offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on for the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.

When: Every Sunday until October 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Kitsilano Community Centre — 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver

The West End’s charming, community-minded farmers’ market is open on Saturdays. Here, you can grab a coffee, peek at the adjacent community garden, and stock up on a wide array of locally grown foods.

When: Every Saturday until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Comox Street (between Bute and Thurlow), Vancouver

What: The market is proud to highlight produce grown by student farmers in Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Sustainable Agriculture and Farm Schools in Richmond and Delta. The students learn ecologically sensitive agriculture practices.

When: Every Tuesday until November 12, 2024

Time: Noon to 4 pm

Where: Minoru Plaza in front of Richmond Library and Cultural Centre — 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond

What: Launched in 2008, this open-air market offers visitors an assortment of food and craft stalls to peruse. Shop for fresh fruits and veggies as well as artisan goods while you listen to live entertainers.

When: Every Saturday until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: North Parking Lot of Burnaby City Hall — 4949 Canada Way at Deer Lake Parkway, Burnaby