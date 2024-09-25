This Burnaby Halloween event has over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

We’ve already got Halloween on our minds, and for those also excited for the spooky season, we’ve got the perfect event for you to look forward to.

Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park from October 3 to 31.

Guests can expect to see over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins resembling classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more.

Organizers describe the family-friendly event as a celebration of all things Halloween. This year, brand-new displays will be featured. The show takes nearly a full year to create.

Pumpkins After Dark will showcase live gourd carving demos and serve fall treats and sweets to guests. A number of food trucks will be on-site each evening.

There will be plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities around the stadium and park. Music, sounds, and special effects will help complete the experience.

The Halloween event operates rain or shine and is a self-paced experience. The pathway will be roughly 1 km in length, and most guests will spend an average of one to two hours exploring the displays.

And don’t forget to wear your costume!

When: October 3 to 31, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)

Cost: Various prices, purchase online