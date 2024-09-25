EventsHalloweenFall Events

This Burnaby Halloween event has over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Sep 25 2024, 5:00 pm
This Burnaby Halloween event has over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins
Pumpkins After Dark Burnaby/Instagram

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Word Vancouver Literary Festival

Sat, September 28, 11:00am

Word Vancouver Literary Festival

Vancouver Improv Festival

Tue, October 1, 7:00pm

Vancouver Improv Festival

Vancouver Opera Kicks Off 65th Season with a Spectacular Production of Die Fledermaus

Sat, October 26, 7:30pm

Vancouver Opera Kicks Off 65th Season with a Spectacular Production of Die Fledermaus

Diwali Fusion Indian Bollywood Boat Party Vancouver 2024

Sat, November 2, 8:00pm

Diwali Fusion Indian Bollywood Boat Party Vancouver 2024

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

We’ve already got Halloween on our minds, and for those also excited for the spooky season, we’ve got the perfect event for you to look forward to.

Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park from October 3 to 31.

Guests can expect to see over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins resembling classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more.

Pumpkins After Dark

Pumpkins After Dark (Daniel Chai/Daily Hive)

Organizers describe the family-friendly event as a celebration of all things Halloween. This year, brand-new displays will be featured. The show takes nearly a full year to create.

Pumpkins After Dark will showcase live gourd carving demos and serve fall treats and sweets to guests. A number of food trucks will be on-site each evening.

Pumpkins After Dark Burnaby

Pumpkins After Dark Burnaby/Instagram

There will be plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities around the stadium and park. Music, sounds, and special effects will help complete the experience.

Pumpkins After Dark Burnaby

Pumpkins After Dark Burnaby/Instagram

The Halloween event operates rain or shine and is a self-paced experience. The pathway will be roughly 1 km in length, and most guests will spend an average of one to two hours exploring the displays.

And don’t forget to wear your costume!

Pumpkins After Dark

Pumpkins After Dark (Daniel Chai/Daily Hive)

Pumpkins After Dark

When: October 3 to 31, 2024
Time: Various time slots
Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)
Cost: Various prices, purchase online

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop