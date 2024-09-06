EventsHalloweenDH Community PartnershipFall Events

Cirque Costume Ball takes over Science World this Halloween

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Sep 6 2024
Cirque Costume Ball takes over Science World this Halloween
Cirque Costume Ball/Twisted Productions

The spooky season is fast approaching, and a Cirque Costume Ball coming to Vancouver has got us excited to put on our best costumes.

Vancouver’s longest-running licensed Halloween bash is taking over Science World on Saturday, October 26.

Over 1,200 ghoulish party-goers will enjoy live cirque performances, spooky decor, and the city’s top DJs and performers. Tickets are on sale now.

Cirque Costume Ball

Cirque Costume Ball/Twisted Productions

The Halloween Costume Ball has been a staple event in Vancouver for 17 years, and 2024 promises more of the exciting atmosphere that fans have come to expect from hosts Twisted Productions.

Prepare for a full night of frights with three rooms of music across two floors featuring 10 of the city’s top DJs and live performers. Cirque performance artists, including silk aerialists, contortionists, LED dancers, stilt walkers, jugglers, and more, will leave your jaw on the floor.

There will be a hell-raising sound and lighting system to help set the mood right. And you can even treat yourself to a VIP experience.

The Halloween Costume Ball

The Halloween Costume Ball/Twisted Productions

The VIP Lounge on the second level is a private area connecting the two main dance areas and features special Science World attractions. Your VIP tickets include an expedited VIP entrance line, access to the VIP Lounge furnished with seating that overlooks the main dancefloor, a private third room of music, exclusive VIP bars with premium brands and express service, and Halloween treats.

The monstrous party will also have five fully licensed bars to ensure you stay refreshed all night long.

Tickets to The Cirque Costume Ball are on sale now.

Cirque Costume Ball

When: October 26, 2024
Time: 9 pm to 2 am
Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Daniel Chai is a writer and event host based in Vancouver, BC. Please send your story suggestions to [email protected]

