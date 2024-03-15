EventsConcerts

Legendary composer behind "Dune" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" coming to Vancouver

Mar 15 2024, 7:14 pm
The award-winning composer behind some of the world’s most iconic movie soundtracks is coming to Vancouver for a live performance this fall.

Hans Zimmer will visit Rogers Arena on October 6, where he’ll play an ensemble of music from Gladiator, Pirates of the CaribbeanThe Dark Knight, Interstellar, The Lion King, The Last Samurai, and Dune. 

“Ultimately, the music connects us all, and I promise you this: we will always play our best, straight from the heart,” Zimmer said in a statement about the concert series.

Hans Zimmer Live’s website says audiences will be swept away from the first note as the show takes them through the scores of their most beloved movies.

Tickets for the North American shows will go on sale March 22 at 10 am local time, but pre-sales will start on TikTok on March 20.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rogers Arena (@rogersarena)

Rogers Arena posted on Instagram that it’s thrilled to announce Zimmer’s return.

Hans Zimmer Live

Where: Rogers Arena
When: October 6, 2024
Tickets: HansZimmerLive.com

