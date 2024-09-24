You can plunge into a sea of cranberries near Vancouver this fall

Forget about walking through the crunchy leaves this fall. It’s time to tiptoe through the cranberry bog!

Just an hour’s drive from Vancouver, the Riverside Cranberry Farm is opening for the new season starting this weekend

The family-friendly Langley farm is even opening up its bog to anyone brave enough to take the plunge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE BOG Riverside Cranberry Farm 🇨🇦 Brian & Mandy Dewit (@theriversidebog)

Don stylish hip waders and waddle down the ladder straight into a flooded field. Surrounded by floating red berries, you’ll feel like a kid again, gently wading through the water.

Once you’re in, pick up and toss handfuls of the berries in the air and hear them plop back into the water all around you while your friend captures the perfect video.

You can also go on the Fall Harvest Tour on select dates in October that take you through the farm’s story and tell you everything you never knew about the berries and their unique harvest.

And before you leave this delicious wonderland, make sure to stock up on supplies at the brand-new farm store. Open Thursday to Saturday from noon to 5 pm until Christmas, you’ll love what you find here.

From cranberry blackberry honey and freeze-dried cranberries to fresh cranberries and pre-made sauces, you’ll find a ton of holiday gift ideas and pantry stuffers to keep for yourself.

When: Various Cranberry Plunge dates from September 27 to October 12, 2024. Cranberry Harvest Farm Tour on October 4 and 5 and October 11 and 12, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: The BOG at Riverside Cranberry Farm – 26885 88th Avenue, Langley City

Cost: Various prices, purchase online