Canyon Frights returns to Capilano Suspension Bridge for some spooktainment

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
Sep 11 2024, 7:04 pm
Canyon Frights returns to Capilano Suspension Bridge for some spooktainment
Capilano Suspension Bridge Park/Instagram

Have you been feeling that cool breeze lately? You know what that means? Spooky season is nearing.

Folks at Capilano Suspension Bridge have announced that Canyon Frights is returning to North Vancouver this fall.

The event runs daily from October 11 to October 31 from 10 am to 8 pm. However, if you’re visiting on October 25, 26, or 27, folks can enjoy an extra hour from 10 am to 9 pm.

“For a limited time, the park will transform into a frightful forest and bring together ghostly friends and enchanting lights to treat families and Halloween fans of all ages,” a release from Canyon Frights reads.

There will also be many activities and games throughout Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, “From the Creepy Canyon Quest scavenger hunt to interactive carts.”

Lastly, be sure to also make fuel up at The Cliff House Restaurant & Bar “to try limited-time snacks and beverages like the Peek-a-Boo-Tini, Dracula Bite Hot Chocolate, Harvest Gnocchi, and Autumn Spice Apple Pie,” a statement added.

Spook fans can purchase tickets in advance at capbridge.com, and annual pass holders must pre-book their visit online before arriving.

Remember that you can also take a free shuttle to and from Vancouver’s Canada Place. Just be sure to check out the shuttle schedule ahead of time.

Canyon Frights at Capilano Suspension Bridge

Dates: Friday, October 11 to Thursday, October 31

Hours: 10 am to 8 pm (except October 25, 26, or 27, when hours are extended to 10 am to 9 pm)

Address: 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver, BC V7R 4J1

