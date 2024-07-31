It’s that time of year again when all things spooky begin to rear their (ugly but fun) heads.

We’re talking about Halloween “season” – yes, it is a season now – and all the spooky-themed pop-up events that come along with it.

Black Lagoon, a highly anticipated pop-up cocktail bar that returns every year, has just shared its lineup of locations around Canada for this October, including stops in Vancouver, Whistler, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and Toronto.

Inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage took over a space in Toronto in 2021 for this concept, and the “spine-chilling” immersive experience resonated with patrons.

Now, The Black Lagoon returns every year to haunt various bars. This year is looking to be the largest, with 35 stops spanning across Canada, the US, and Mexico.

The Vancouver event will debut on Tuesday, October 1 and run through Halloween at The Butcher and Bullock downtown.

Additionally, for the first time ever, Black Lagoon will be making a stop at Whistler’s Raven Room from October 10 to 31.

Dress to fit in with the vibe or the wicked decor – think dungeons, skulls, and life-sized coffins.

The occult and bizarre antics don’t stop there, though. We’re told this year’s event will feature a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks. Each year the cocktails are different, which means even if you’ve gone before, you’re bound to be in for a totally new experience.

When: October 1 to 31

Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

With files from Marco Ovies and Daily Hive Staff