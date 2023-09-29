More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in October

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

We’re fully into fall and the fun has just begun!

Fill out your October schedule with our roundup of 48 great events happening around Metro Vancouver. Halloween haunts, Thanksgiving dinners, and more!

For more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

You might also like: Cirque du Soleil spectacular Kooza returns to the big top in Vancouver this fall

10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in October

15 pumpkin patches in Metro Vancouver you can visit this fall

Things to do in October

What: The internationally acclaimed Cirque du Soleil production KOOZA is returning to the Big Top in Vancouver in 2023.

Cirque calls the performance “a return to its roots,” with KOOZA filled with different visual spectacles, including silk ribbon performances, a double highwire, a skeleton dance, and the Wheel of Death. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Cirque show without whimsical characters, playful clowns, stunning costuming and sets, and a moving live score.

When: October 21 to December 31, 2023

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Movie lovers will discover approximately 140 feature films and 100 shorts from around the world at VIFF 2023. The festival’s 42nd edition will also include insightful talkbacks, conferences, live performances, and other special events.

The extensive lineup will be shown on 10 screens at seven venues across the city, with organizers inviting everyone to come together for the cinema celebration.

When: Now until October 8, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets range from $13 to $18, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets, and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.

What: Sometimes, all you want for a fall day is to see the pretty oranges and reds of the trees. The VanDusen Botanical Garden is the perfect place for this.

They also host Harvest Days for a more festive experience, including live Bluegrass music sessions, fall-inspired craft time for the kids, and a scarecrow-themed maze. It’s fun for the whole family.

When: October 7 to October 29, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5151 Oak Street, Vancouver

Price: $12.30 for ages 19 to 64, $8.60 for youth (13 to 18) and seniors (65+), $6.15 for children aged five to 12, free for infants four and under.

What: Frontier Collective is hosting the inaugural Vancouver Placemaking Summit on Tuesday, October 3, with global and city leaders coming together to set the stage for the creation of a hub that could supercharge the city’s global technology leadership.

The Summit will explore the need for innovation districts and industrial agglomeration spaces. It will also explore how Vancouver can create a resilient regional economy based on collaborative innovation.

When: October 3, 2023

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $149; purchase online

What: Monster Jam is returning to the Pacific Coliseum for four gigantic events. The world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt in epic competitions of speed and skill. And fans can even get up close to the giant machines.

When: October 6 to 8, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Pit Party from 10:30 am to noon

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The 2023 UBC Apple Festival has something for fruit connoisseurs of all ages to enjoy. Now in its 32nd year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about the diversity of apples as well as taste a number of rare and peculiar varieties.

There will also be live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, and a food fair onsite.

When: October 14 and 15, 2023

Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $8 for early bird admission; purchase online. Early bird pricing is in effect until Monday, October 2. Children seven years and under can enter for free with a paying adult.

What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular destination for families and adventurers, is open for another season of summer fun.

Greendale Acre’s iconic maze is celebrating a quarter-century milestone in 2023, and the design of the massive cornfield pays tribute to its 25-year history.

When: Now until October 31, 2023

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Ages 2 and under, over 75 years and dogs are free. Memberships are also available.

What: Spooky season is here, which means that Lower Mainland’s favourite pumpkin patches will be ripe for the picking. So grab your sweater, bring a friend, and try to find the cutest little gourd in these Metro Vancouver (and beyond) patches.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various pumpkin patches across Metro Vancouver. See the list online

What: Just an hour’s drive from Vancouver, the Riverside Cranberry Farm is opening for the new season. Don stylish hip waders and waddle down the ladder straight into a flooded field. Surrounded by floating red berries, you’ll feel like a kid again, gently wading through the water.

Be sure to take the Harvest Walk before you take the plunge. This self-guided tour of the field’s perimeter lets you watch the harvest in real-time.

When: Various dates from September 29 to October 9, 2023.

Time: Various time slots.

Where: The BOG at Riverside Cranberry Farm – 26885 88th Avenue, Langley City

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Britannia Mine Museum is celebrating its legendary 100th anniversary with a new feature exhibit commemorating “100 years of Mill No. 3” with a special showcase exhibition inside the Machine Shop.

Just 55 kilometres outside of Vancouver, this new celebratory exhibit, running now until Sunday, November 5, will dive into the history of Mill No. 3, which served as the heartbeat of the Britannia community and played a significant role in providing for the Mount Sheer mining communities.

When: Now until November 5, 2023

Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm

Where: The Britannia Mine Museum, Machine Shop — 150 Copper Dr, Britannia Beach, BC

Admission: Adults (18+) – $39.95, Seniors/Students – $35.95, youth (3-17) – $30.95, Children – $21.95, Preschool – free. Book online

What: Throughout October, the Vancouver Aquarium will be hosting its Fin-tastic Fall Days event, featuring a range of enchanting surprises for the whole family to enjoy.

Discover 65,000 incredible animals, immerse yourself in the aquarium’s exclusive Octopus 4-D Movie Theatre Experience and make your way through a kelp forest in the deep-sea maze. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, treat yourself to seasonal faves like sustainable seafood chowder and jumbo s’more cookies.

When: October 1 to 31, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $37.95 — Available here

What: Emerging Canadian business and tech leaders are coming to Vancouver this month to attend a dynamic new business summit.

The Peak – Bet on Canada Summit is hosting its inaugural event on October 25, with over 15 networking sessions, panels, mini keynotes, and more to choose from during the day-long event.

When: October 25, 2023

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Where: To be announced

Tickets: Purchase online, use code “DAILYHIVE15” at checkout to save 15% on your ticket

What: Lower Mainland’s biggest mushroom event is returning to Vancouver this month, and it promises to be full of fungal fun!

Vancouver Mycological Society’s Fall Mushroom Show is celebrating its 42nd anniversary with unique displays, children’s activities, and of course, a massive amount of mushrooms!

When: October 22, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $5 for non-members, $3 for members, and children under 12 are free. Purchase online

What: Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order. There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 9, 2023, plus some holiday Mondays

Time: Friday from 7 pm to 12 am; Saturday from 6 pm to 12 am; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Admission: $8 for general admission, free for children under seven and seniors over 60.

Happy Halloween

What: The Halloween Costume Ball returns to Science World on Saturday, October 28.

Vancouver’s longest-running licensed Halloween bash features spooky décor, the city’s top DJs and performers, and over 1,200 ghoulish party-goers. And tickets are on sale now.

When: October 28, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, starting from $55-$75. Purchase online

What: Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park. Guests can expect to see over 6,000 pumpkins that are hand-carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more.

Pumpkins After Dark will showcase live gourd carving demos and serve up fall treats and sweets for the guests. A number of food trucks will be onsite each evening.

When: October 6 to 31, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)

Cost: Starting at $18.95 for ages 17 and up, $15.95 for ages 4 to 16, and free to children three and under. A family pack and flex passes are also available. Purchase online.

What: ‘Tis the season for macabre movies, and horror fans will be in heaven when the Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival (VHS) returns to more theatres than ever this fall.

The sixth annual VHS is haunting screens in Vancouver from October 13 to 15 and Burnaby from October 20 to 22.

The full festival lineup includes 41 short films and six feature-length films from all over the world. VHS also features red-carpet events, industry panels, filmmaker Q&As, a screenplay competition, and more.

When: October 13 to 15, 2023 (Vancouver), October 20 to 22 (Burnaby)

Time: Various times

Where: Scotiabank Theatre – 900 Burrard Street, Vancouver (Vancouver), Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis at Metrotown – 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby (Burnaby)

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Return to the Dagerpaatch this Halloween at Dageraad Brewing and support a great cause. Guests are invited to pick out a pumpkin by donation, enjoy seasonal drinks and treats, chow down on burgers by Between 2 Buns, and tap their toes along to The Hillbettys’ Appalachian folk music.

The brewery has partnered with the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) for the event, which is in support of their work connecting service dogs to people with disabilities. PADS will have their service dogs in training with them to meet the guests, and guests can even bring their own pups for a Halloween costume contest. Part of Burnaby Halloween Festival 2023

When: October 28 and 29, 2023

Time: 12 to 7 pm (Food truck from 1 to 5 pm)

Where: Dageraad Brewing – 114 · 3191 Thunderbird Crescent, Burnaby

Admission: Free; pumpkins by donation to PADS

What: We’ve heard of killer comedy shows, but the latest production by The Improv Centre on Granville Island is taking things to the next level.

This Halloween season, the improv theatre company presents Stage Fright 2: Murder at The Disco. One lucky audience member will even become the lead detective throughout the second half of each performance.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 29 to October 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $26.50, purchase online

What: Burnaby Village Museum’s family-friendly Haunted Village: Legends, Tales and Other Stories is transforming the 10-acre historical attraction into a magical world from October 19 to 29.

The open-air event invites guests to go on a unique self-guided walk and discover wonderous tales lifted from storybook pages and transformed into stunning displays.

When: October 19 to 22, October 26 to 29, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Tickets: $10 (adults), $5 (children 2 to 12 years old), purchase online

What: Fright Nights, one of western Canada’s scariest haunts, is returning to Vancouver for the upcoming Halloween season. And we can’t wait to visit the scream park!

The highly anticipated Playland attraction is celebrating its 20th anniversary on select nights starting Friday, October 6, and running through to Halloween night.

Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience with eight haunted houses, over 19 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters, thrilling live performances, and more.

When: Select dates between October 6 and 31, 2023

Time: 6 pm to midnight on October 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28; 6 to 11 pm on all other open dates. An expedited line for park entry with an Early Access Pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks begin the new NHL season at Rogers Arena this fall, with preseason matches including Calgary Flames on October 6 and regular season games including Edmonton Oilers on October 11 and New York Rangers on October 28.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this fall, with home games against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on October 6 and the Calgary Stampeders on October 20.

When: October 6 and October 20, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (September 29), 7 pm (October 6 and 20)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Giant’s new season begins this fall at the Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on in WHL action against the Swift Current Broncos on October 13, Medicine Hat Tigers on October 18, Victoria Royals on October 27, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps wrap up the MLS regular season with a trio of exciting matchups at BC Place. Cheer them on as they take on St. Louis SC on October 4 and Los Angeles FC on October 21.

When: October 4 and October 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (October 4), 6 pm (October 21)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks are back for a new AHL season this fall, with home games including visitors Calgary Wranglers on October 20 and 21 and Colorado Wranglers on October 24 and 25.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various; purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: Dageraad is hosting a celebration of bottle-aged and bottle-conditioned beers, and you’re invited to the party.

Enjoy these complex brews in a small and intimate setting at the Dageraad brewery, where you can chat with some of the brewers. Slow Beer: The Bottle Episode features rare bottles from Dageraad’s own cellar, Belgium’s Guezerie Tilquin, and unique offerings from Washington, Oregon and Alberta breweries such as Holy Mountain, Fair Isle, E9, Upright Brewing, and local favourites like Temporal Ales, Strange Fellows, Four Winds, 33 Acres, Powell, Ile Sauvage, and Xhale Brewing.

Admission includes entry and all beer, with no tokens or drink tickets at the event. Between 2 Buns Burgers will also be keeping everyone full with tasty smash burgers.

When: October 14, 2023

Time: 1 to 5:30 pm

Where: Dageraad Brewing – 114 · 3191 Thunderbird Crescent, Burnaby

Tickets: $65; purchase online

What: Join CRAFT for their next Pairing Dinner series in celebration of Oktoberfest. Enjoy a mouthwatering custom dinner with perfectly matched beers exploring your favourite Bavarian classics.

The dinner includes a three-course menu, four brews expertly paired with each course, prizes, and giveaways.

When: October 5, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: CRAFT Beer Market False Creek – 85 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Price: $75 plus fees, purchase online

What: Folks can head into Notch8’s tea salon this fall and enjoy a variety of bites inspired by the cozy season. Tea lovers can look forward to an array of savoury and sweet offerings, including a Butternut Squash Tart, a Mushroom and Thyme puff-pastry pinwheel, and a Brie and Pear Tea Sandwich.

On the sweet side of things, expect Spiced Latte Coffee Cake, a Ginger Pear Tart, and of course, Fairmont’s fluffy scones in a seasonal cinnamon sugar maple variety with cream and apple compote. There will even be a seasonal cocktail program during the tea.

When: Now until November 19, with seatings held Thursday through Sunday and statutory holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar — 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $69 per person

What: Looking for a tasty way to celebrate Thanksgiving this weekend? Invite your friends and family to a delicious dinner being served by Showcase Restaurant & Bar at Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown.

The three-course dinner includes an Autumn sweet potato bisque to start, a traditional turkey dinner, porcini mushroom lasagna or pan-seared kuterra salmon as the main, and pumpkin cheesecake or caramelized pear galette for dessert. The best part is there are no dishes to do afterwards!

When: October 7 to 9, 2023

Where: Showcase Restaurant & Bar at Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown – 1122 West Hastings, Vancouver

Cost: $59 per person; reserve online

What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu with accompanying beer pairings.

In addition to food and beer pairings, each night will have entertainment curated by both Tacofino and the corresponding brewery partner. Entertainment and performers will be announced on social media at the start of each month.

The complete schedule of the Brewery Dinner Series is as follows:

Thursday, October 26

Thursday, November 30

Thursday, January 25

Thursday, February 29

Thursday, March 30

When: Last Thursday of the month (except for December)

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $70 per person; purchase online

What: Every day until October 8, Parallel 49 Brewing will be celebrating Oktoberfest in their massive biergarten. Come enjoy live music, a Bavarian food menu, and German-style beers. Plus, there will be a contest each night for the best-dressed Oktoberfest outfit.

The band fires up from 5:30 to 8 pm on Mondays through Thursdays and on Fridays, plays from 5:30 to 10 pm. Music on Saturdays runs from 4:30 to 10 pm and on Sundays from 2:45 to 8 pm.

When: Now until October 8, 2023

Time: Opens at 11 am daily

Where: Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free. Limited reservations are available; book via [email protected].

What: Return to the Dagerpaatch this Halloween at Dageraad Brewing and support a great cause. Guests are invited to pick out a pumpkin by donation, enjoy seasonal drinks and treats, chow down on burgers by Between 2 Buns, and tap their toes along to The Hillbettys’ Appalachian folk music.

The brewery has partnered with the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) for the event, which is in support of their work connecting service dogs to people with disabilities. PADS will have their service dogs in training with them to meet the guests, and guests can even bring their own pups for a Halloween costume contest. Part of Burnaby Halloween Festival 2023.

When: October 28 and 29, 2023

Time: 12 to 7 pm (Food truck from 1 to 5 pm)

Where: Dageraad Brewing – 114 · 3191 Thunderbird Crescent, Burnaby

Admission: Free; pumpkins by donation to PADS

What: The Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown will treat seafood lovers to delicious eats from 12 accomplished chefs as they compete for the championship title. Each chef will be creating a unique, ocean-friendly chowder using Ocean Wise Recommended seafood.

Each ticket to the event includes access to all 12 chowder stations, in addition to complimentary beverages from local craft beer, wine, and spirit producers. At the end of the night, guests will be able to cast their votes for this year’s People’s Choice Award.

When: October 12, 2023

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre, UBC, Vancouver

Tickets: $75 per person

What: Join CRAFT for their next Pairing Dinner series in celebration of Oktoberfest. Enjoy a mouthwatering custom dinner with perfectly matched beers exploring your favourite Bavarian classics.

The dinner includes a three-course menu, four brews expertly paired with each course, prizes, and giveaways.

When: October 5, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: CRAFT Beer Market False Creek – 85 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Price: $75 plus fees, purchase online

Enjoy the arts

What: Arts Club Theatre, in partnership with Citadel Theatre, presents the timeless musical comedy thriller Little Shop of Horrors. Audiences will be introduced to Seymour, a nerdy flower shop assistant, and the fast-talking, fast-growing organism Audrey Two.

Audrey Two helps Seymour win over his crush, but is the price for love and fame too steep? Laugh and sing along to iconic songs like “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Dentist!” “Suddenly Seymour,” and more.

When: Now until October 8, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $39, purchase online

What: posAbilities’ 19th Annual INCLUSION Art Show & Sale showcases the work of 200 artists with diverse abilities, disabled people, and those identifying as having a disability. Shop for original pieces, including paintings, pottery, jewellery, and more.

Heritage Hall is a fully accessible venue, and ASL interpretation will be provided. You can also meet the artists and enjoy art demonstrations during this Community Inclusion Month event.

When: October 12, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: By donation, purchase online

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week-long celebration invites participants to creatively explore and artistically express themselves through workshops, live shows, and more.

When: Now until October 15, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

Vancouver International Music Competition: Final Round and Gala Concert

What: The Vancouver International Music Competition invites all music lovers to the Final Round at The Chan Centre on October 7 and 8 and to the Gala Concert at the Vancouver Playhouse on October 9.

Talented musicians from around the world will showcase their talents in the live competition’s Final Round, while the Gala Concert will feature the grand prize winners of the piano and strings categories and special guest performers from different parts of the world. Instruments featured include piano, violin, viola, cello, and harp. A musical celebration not to be missed.

When: October 7 and 8, 2023 (Final Round)

Time: 9 am to 7:30 pm (Saturday), 9 am to 1:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $27.75 plus fees, purchase online.

When: October 9, 2023 (Gala Concert)

Time: Doors 1 pm, show 2 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $19, purchase online.

What: Buckle up for a double dose of pop perfection: P!nk is coming to Vancouver for two shows on her The Trustfall world tour!

P!nk has sold over 60 million albums worldwide, has four #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has won a Daytime Emmy Award. Born in Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania, she is also the winner of two People’s Choice Awards and was Billboard Music Award’s Icon Recipient in 2021.

When: October 20 and 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am

What: Queens of the Stone Age are performing at Pacific Coliseum as part of The End is Nero tour.

A modern rock powerhouse with seven Grammy nominations under its belt, Queens Of The Stone Age is made up of singer Josh Homme, guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, multi-instrumentalist Dean Fertita, bass player Michael Shuman, and drummer Jon Theodore.

When: October 2, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. purchase online

What: Get some more art into your life at the 13th Annual North Shore Art Crawl. Local galleries, community centres, businesses and art schools open their doors and invite the public in to celebrate the talent of area artists by showcasing their works and their passions.

Discover a wide range of art forms at 69 venues, including painting, jewellery, pottery, textiles, graphic design, glass, sculpture and photography. A number of venues will even have demos and art activities that you can partake in.

When: October 13 to 15, 2023 (Select venues will be open for Friday opening night receptions)

Time: 7 to 9 pm (Friday), 11 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations

Admission: Free

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Find fresh groceries, locally sourced produce, as well as artisanal food offerings at the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market, held weekly at Dude Chilling Park in Mount Pleasant

When: Every Sunday until October 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Dude Chilling Park – 2300 Guelph Street, Vancouver

What: Kitsilano Farmers’ Market takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre and offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.

When: Every Sunday until October 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Kitsilano Community Centre – 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver

What: This Delta farmers’ market features local produce, sweet treats, blooms, bevvies, artisans, live music, food trucks and more. There will also be themed celebrations on select dates throughout the season.

When: Every other Saturday until November 11, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Market Square, Southlands – 6313 Market Ave, Delta

The market is proud to highlight produce grown by student farmers in Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Sustainable Agriculture and Farm Schools in Richmond and Delta. The students learn ecologically sensitive agriculture practices.

When: Every Tuesday until November 14, 2023

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

Where: Minoru Plaza in front of Richmond Library and Cultural Centre – 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond